Women Entrepreneurs Launching are on a Historic Rise

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The historical increase in start-up businesses started in 2020 in the United States at a 24 percent increase. That number is estimated to be 4.4 million, as stated by the Peterson Institute of International Economics. Within that quantity, female-owned is estimated to be over 30 percent and is at an unprecedented number.

Google Workshop for Female Entrepreneurs (PRNewsfoto/WELA) Upuia Ahkiong, Founder WELA (PRNewsfoto/WELA)

With California at one time being the state with the highest quantity of small businesses, it is no surprise that a group of California entrepreneurial women based in the Silicon Valley has decided to take their local community and offer their insight and friendship across the country.

This community of women is opening their arms in education and support to ensure the highest potential of success achieved: meet WELA. WELA is a group of entrepreneurial women who know how to support each other in business, but all women in WELA make a vow to elevate each other.

"When women elevate and support women, you elevate the potential for success," said Upuia Ahkiong, founder of WELA.

WELA is offering a virtual workshop series with Google to help women-owned businesses forward. The next session is Monday, June 21. Attendees will have a chance to learn how to use Google tools for marketing and walk away thinking like a marketer and knowing how to leverage the online space for their business. Through the workshop program, you'll learn how to reach more customers through Google tools, content marketing methods, and enhanced digital marketing strategy. Also hear from special guest Amy Konary, VP of Zuora Customer Business Innovation on the subscription economy. "We've identified all the tools needed, and we support the women out of COVID-19 into the community of WELA," Upuia explained. "These topics are from how to manage and deal with a landlord, to franchising to scaling your business; we have a group of women that have handled all of these aspects and more." And these business nuggets you can try to find out by yourself, but that task can be overwhelming. Now there is a community where you can say, hey, I need help with this; these are the skills available within WELA.

WELA (Women Entrepreneurs Launch) is a grassroots, not-for-profit women's business organization based in the San Francisco Bay area and founded in 2016. It is an organization and community of women who elevate women entrepreneurs. Courses can be signed up at WELA as well as further information about the on-going workshops.

