WOMEN FOR RILEY PRESENTS "PASSPORT TO PARIS" PROM AT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women for Riley is proud to announce that its annual Riley Prom for patients of the Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Stem Cell Transplant Center will take place on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 6:30 PM EST. New this year, the event will be held at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the largest children's museum in the world. Since 2010, Women for Riley has hosted its signature event, bringing joy and a sense of normalcy to patients and families of Riley Children's Health. Over the past 18 years, Women for Riley has also supported the hospital through volunteer service and more than $2.2 million in grant funding.

The week of April 27, Women for Riley will present a series of events that reach patients and families in inpatient and outpatient care. This year's theme is Passport to Paris and will transport the imaginations of Riley patients and families straight to the City of Light.

"We are honored to host this year's Riley Prom at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis," said Khadija Evans, Community Learning Navigator at The Children's Museum. "Our mission is to create extraordinary learning experiences for children and families, and we are proud to provide a space where Riley patients can simply be kids – dancing, playing, and making joyful memories together in a place made just for them."

Passport to Paris signature event highlights include:

A 1,200+ in-person event on Friday, May 1, for patients of the Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Stem Cell Transplant Center and their families to enjoy exclusive access to the museum in an immersive event experience that celebrates the city of Paris with special decor, games, entertainment, memorable photos, food, and dancing for the whole family.





and their families to enjoy exclusive access to the museum in an immersive event experience that celebrates the city of Paris with special decor, games, entertainment, memorable photos, food, and dancing for the whole family. Every patient and their siblings, 18 and under, attending the event will leave with a brand-new pair of shoes , thanks to the support of New Shoe Day , ensuring every step they take is filled with comfort and confidence.





, thanks to the support of , ensuring every step they take is filled with comfort and confidence. The event will host over 100 stylists in a glam lounge to provide hair, makeup, nails, and boys' and men's haircuts to event attendees.





Entertainment highlights will include a magician, ballerinas, a Transformer character, Princesses, a Parisian mime, caricature artists, the Kendra Scott Color Bar, beloved mascots, and a special appearance by a therapy dog.





The April 27 Child Life Zone event is a Parisian Pajama Pamper Party, inviting 140 guests hospital-wide to enjoy snacks, crafts, bracelet-making, and movies from 1-3 PM. Each attendee will receive a free Squishmallow and make a Kendra Scott bracelet.





to enjoy snacks, crafts, bracelet-making, and movies from 1-3 PM. Each attendee will receive a free Squishmallow and make a Kendra Scott bracelet. The presentation and delivery of 36 special interactive gift bags on Monday, April 27 to patients in the oncology unit and isolation rooms at Riley Hospital for Children. These Paris-themed bags will feature thoughtfully curated contents inspired by the City of Light and include interactive elements such as crafts, props, and decorative items designed to bring joy, spark imagination, and brighten each child's hospital room.

"This week represents months of teamwork, imagination, and dedication from more than 100 Women for Riley members working alongside Riley Children's Health leadership and our community partners," said Megan Mioduski, President of Women for Riley. "We are truly excited to host Passport to Paris at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, where creativity comes alive. Our hope is that every family feels transported, celebrated, and surrounded by joy and the dedicated care teams who support them every day at Riley," said Mioduski.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will close to the public at 5 PM, with Prom beginning at 6:30 PM. The glam lounge will be open from 4-7 PM on-site in the dining hall. Please contact Megan Mioduski, the organization's President, for additional information.

Media Invitation:

Prom Celebration: Friday, May 1, 6:30–7:30 PM at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Interviews with Riley patients, families, Women for Riley leadership, and Riley Children's Health representatives can be arranged. Please contact Megan Mioduski to coordinate access.

About Women for Riley

The Women for Riley mission is to provide for the health and well-being of children through support of the Riley Children's Foundation and the work of Riley Children's Health. Our vision is to engage women to become ambassadors of Riley Children's Health, help raise awareness of the health system, and to provide support for its programs and services. Each year, the Women for Riley grants program invests in meaningful projects that enhance the care, experience, and outcomes of children and families at Riley Children's Health. In 2026, Women for Riley currently has 112 members and has granted over $185,000 to the hospital, which brings the group's cumulative grant funding total over its 18 years to more than $2.2 million. Example grant funding recipients include the Grief Services, Cleft and Craniofacial Program, Carseat initiatives, the Emergency Department clothing closet, and many others.

About Riley Children's Foundation

Riley Children's Foundation is Indiana's leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing children's health and is the founding organization behind Riley Hospital for Children. For more than a century, the Foundation has inspired communities to invest in world–class pediatric research and care at Riley Children's Health and Indiana University School of Medicine, as well as life–changing programs such as Camp Riley. Today, Riley Children's Foundation is propelling its most ambitious fundraising campaign in history, Every Child Deserves Riley, to transform children's health and expand vital services for kids and families across Indiana and beyond.

SOURCE Women for Riley