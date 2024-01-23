WOMEN-FOUNDED LODESTAR WHISKEY INTRODUCES ITS FIRST WHISKEY BLEND TO CALIFORNIA AND E-COMMERCE RETAIL

Backed by Diageo's Distill Ventures Pre-Accelerator Program, Lodestar Whiskey is available now in select retail locations across California and online across the US

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodestar Whiskey (www.lodestarwhiskey.com), a women-founded and led spirit, proudly introduces its first expression - a blend of Straight High Rye Bourbon and  American Single Malt Whiskey. The first-ever whiskey to be backed by Diageo's Distill Ventures award-winning Pre-Accelerator program, Lodestar Whiskey is offered in 750ml packaging at 90 proof for a suggested retail price of $45 and is now available in select retail locations across California and e-commerce retail.

Lodestar Whiskey is co-founded by cousins and entertainment industry veterans Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder, who had long wanted to create an inclusive and approachable whiskey. When their careers took a serendipitous turn and the entertainment industry stalled in the pandemic, they knew there was no better time to follow their passion and create Lodestar Whiskey.

From the outset, Anna and Wendelin sought to create community – it was what they loved most about their decade spent working together in music and film. Having acquired a taste for whiskey through their travels, Anna and Wendelin crafted their own high-quality and approachable spirit, which embodies the laid-back California lifestyle where Lodestar is based, and the universal truth that life's special moments are always better when shared.

"Building community is one of our guiding principles," says co-founder Anna Axster. "As we began developing the brand, it was important to us that our whiskey is approachable, with a uniquely delicious flavor you can enjoy neat or in a cocktail. We wanted it to be inclusive and inviting to those who are new to the whiskey community while also satisfying the palates of those who enjoy whiskey regularly. Lodestar invites everyone to the party."

"At Lodestar our golden rule is simple: bring joy to the journey and invite your friends," adds co-founder Wendelin von Schroder. "We love kicking back with our favorite people, a good spirit in hand. It's all about connecting and a sense of belonging. We hope that however people choose to gather, that their good times are made extra special with Lodestar."

Lodestar Whiskey is a blend of Straight High Rye Bourbon and American Single Malt.  Its notes of caramel, citrus, and warm baking spices from the rye pair perfectly with the approachable smooth finish of the single malt. By creating this unconventional blend, Lodestar Whiskey is versatile enough for a cocktail, while also delicious simply neat, or on the rocks. Offered in a 750ml size at 90 proof (45% abv), Lodestar Whiskey is available in select retail and boutique locations across California and online across the US beginning this month.

ABOUT LODESTAR WHISKEY 
Established in Los Angeles in 2023, Lodestar Whiskey is co-founded by cousins and entertainment industry veterans Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder. The first-ever whiskey backed by Diageo's Distill Ventures Pre-Accelerator program, Lodestar Whiskey is a high-quality, unconventional blend of Straight High Rye Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey that embodies the laid-back California lifestyle, and the universal truth that life's special moments are always better when shared. Lodestar's versatility easily pleases the palates of many, making it delectable neat, on the rocks, or in a tasty cocktail.

Please Drink Responsibly.

