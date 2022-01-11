Women Founders Continue to Face Bias Despite Being The Biggest Disruptors in FoodTech and Plant-Based Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite fast-paced growth in investments in plant-based and food technologies and a record $3 billion USD of investment in 2020 alone, over half of women founders in these industries actively faced fundraising bias in 2021, reports Vegan Women Summit's second annual Women Founder Report: The State of Women in the Future of Food and Animal Alternatives. The trend continues from 2020, when women founders raised less than 3% of all FoodTech investments.

"As we reach a critical phase of the climate crisis, we are alarmed by the data collected in our annual VWS Women Founder Survey. Women founders continue to face bias, discrimination, and challenges in the FoodTech and animal alternatives industries, despite massive investment and increased mainstream attention. Put simply, we have no chance to save the planet if women are not empowered and supported to create the solutions we need to reform our food system," says Jennifer Stojkovic, Founder and CEO of Vegan Women Summit.