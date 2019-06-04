Women Grow & Columbia Care Join Forces To Offer More Women Careers In Cannabis

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Grow and Columbia Care advise attendees of the upcoming Women Grow 2019 Leadership Summit (WGLS) on June 7-8, 2019 in Washington, D.C. , to bring resumes and update their LinkedIn profiles. Women Grow, the largest professional networking company in the cannabis industry has teamed up with Columbia Care, one of the most experienced medical cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical marijuana products, to offer Summit attendees on-site job recruitment and career advisory services.

"Columbia Care is proud to support Women Grow and the mission to educate and support women in the cannabis industry," said Mary-Alice Miller, Chief Risk Officer for Columbia Care, "As we expand our work, we continue to seek diverse, qualified candidates, and organizations like Women Grow have created platforms for women professionals to thrive."

Inspired by the influx of women-power in Congress and a desire to take the message of legalization directly to Capitol Hill, WGLS convenes in D.C. at a critical time for cannabis legalization as Congress considers the future of several cannabis legalization bills including the Marijuana Justice Act and the States Act.

"Women are making great strides in the cannabis industry, from policy to business we are here to make our mark," said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow, "Bringing the Women Grow Leadership Summit to Washington, DC is our way of letting our lawmakers know that when it comes to better cannabis and hemp policies in America, women mean business."

Other featured sponsors include National Holistic Healing Center , Crop King Seeds , Curaleaf , Ilera Holistic Healthcare and Acreage Holdings . Attendees can expect curated TED-style "Lightning Talks," intimate "fireside chats," multi-tracked breakout sessions and hands-on workshops covering marketing, policy/legal, health/wellness and business/investment. These sessions will be led by industry innovators, and rising stars from Canada to Puerto Rico in cannabis and hemp. Attendees are also invited to unite with a community of women (and men) from across North America and around the world for a photo op at Capitol Hill, morning wellness sessions, networking receptions and vibrant on-site exhibitions - including the debut of a new cannabis-inspired limited edition Women Grow collection by "Project Runway" and New York City Fashion Week designer Korto Momolu . See agenda and speaker list at https://www.wgsummit.com/wglsagenda .

ABOUT COLUMBIA CARE INC.

Columbia Care is one of the United States' largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical cannabis products and services, having completed more than 750,000 successful sales transactions since its inception. Columbia Care is a patient-centered health and wellness company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com .

ABOUT WOMEN GROW

Women Grow is the largest professional network that connects, educates, and empowers female leaders in the cannabis industry. Dedicated to building an inclusive new industry from the outset, Women Grow hosts monthly signature networking events in cities across the U.S. and Canada. These events provide women with the insight and connections they need to succeed at every point in their business and/or careers. Women Grow is a for-profit entity. Visit WomenGrow.com and follow Women Grow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram (@womengrow).

