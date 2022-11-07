Women Health App Market to grow by USD 2.9 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The women health app market is expected to grow by USD 2.9 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Women Health App Market 2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women Health App Market 2022-2026

Type

Menstrual Health



During the anticipated period, the market share for women's health apps in the menstrual health category will expand significantly. Using menstrual health apps, women can track their menstrual cycle and forecast their cycles and fertile periods. A lot of these apps also allow users to monitor additional information, like menstruation symptoms and sexual activities. These apps support women who want to get pregnant by helping them track ovulation.



Fitness And Nutrition



Pregnancy Tracking



Others

Geography

North America



North America will account for 40% of market growth. The main market for women's health applications in North America is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The growth of the women's health app market in North America would be facilitated by raising awareness of the advantages of living a healthy lifestyle.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Women Health App Market 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our women health app market report covers the following areas:

The increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and mobile app use, and the increase in women health awareness programs by government and non-government organizations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, compatibility issues might hamper the market growth.

Women Health App Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights

The competition among vendors in the global women health app market is high due to the presence of major vendors and small vendors operating in the market. In addition, vendors compete to increase their market share based on solution differentiation, pricing, portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, it is imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Major vendors in the market focus on marketing strategies that use effective marketing to attract consumers.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Atus Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BioWink GmbH

Exandus LLC

FemTec Health

Flo Health UK Ltd.

GH Solutions AB

Hello Baby Inc.

KBI Services Inc.

Maven Clinic Co.

Nabla Technologies SAS

Natural Cycles Nordic AB

Women Health App Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist women health app market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the women health app market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the women health app market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of women health app market vendors

Women Health App Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Atus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BioWink GmbH, Exandus LLC, Femtec Health, Flo Health UK Ltd., GH Solutions AB, Hello Baby Inc., KBI Services Inc., Maven Clinic Co., Nabla Technologies SAS, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Ovuline Inc., Plackal Tech, Propel Network LLC, Upward Labs Holdings Inc., Wildflower Health Inc., Withings France SA, and WOOM Fertility S.L. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

