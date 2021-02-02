Women Healthcare Professionals Fill Void With Mobile IV Therapy Business During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than five weeks into its vaccination program, California has a long way to go to meet the needs of the entire state. California residents are seeking alternative methods that serve as therapeutic IV regimens to combat symptoms of COVID-19. In Home Infusion is the top amongst many mobile IV services that provide a personalized experience to IV therapy giving patients symptomatic relief for the body while promoting health and wellness.

A nurse is taking notes for her patient.

"We have definitely been experiencing more COVID-19 patients who have been experiencing symptoms described as lack of taste, inability to digest solid foods, and a mild cough." - Ilana Ochs, RN

In the past week, there were over 1,500 residents that died in Los Angeles County from COVID-19. While just over 10,000 have passed in the previous nine months. Numerous intensive care units (ICU) are experiencing 0% capacity in Southern California.

Dr. Sherry Yafai, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and cannabis clinician with the ReLeaf Institute, has partnered with In Home Infusion as their medical director to take progressive steps to troubleshoot the prevalent issues COVID-19 has brought. As a response to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and lack of hospital beds available, Dr. Yafai has collaborated with registered nurses in Southern California to provide mobile IV therapy to fill this void in the healthcare system.

"In an attempt to avoid hospitals and ER's, we are working together to bring patients better care to their home. In Home Infusion provides individuals with in-home options for hydration and wellness options without having to leave your home or quarantine area." - Sherry Yafai, MD

In Home Infusion has made it easier to connect with a medical professional from the comfort of your home. The process is simple and can be completed in three steps. First, data is collected regarding the client's medical history and the symptoms being targeted (e.g. dehydration, nausea, hangover, migraine, flu, cold). If it is safe for the client to receive IV therapy, the next step would be to complete the consent form. Lastly, the appointment will be booked and a nurse will be on their way!

"These mobile IV services go the extra mile when it comes to home health care. My nurse followed up with me to make sure I was doing well and even gave me beneficial tips toward my health. I didn't even have to leave my home to see a medical professional." - Crystal, 28, Google Reviews

Californians are responding positively to these new solutions and the feedback indicates that mobile IV therapy and home health services will be more mainstream in the future due to COVID-19 and the increasing need for health care.

