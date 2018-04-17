Women Ignite! KPG to Host Highly Anticipated Retreat for Women

"Women Ignite!" is a powerful new program developed by Johnson to help women achieve their next level of personal and professional success. The retreat has generated interest from women across the country who see value in disconnecting and dedicating two-and-a-half days to advancing their personal and professional goals with driven, insightful women who have a common desire to reach that next level of success.

The retreat is designed to provide women with a clear vision of their next level of both personal and professional success, a specific plan to achieve it, and the tools and support system in place to make that vision a reality.

"There is a unique energy sparked when a group of women with a common desire to take their personal and professional lives to the next level come together to share insights and offer encouragement," said Johnson. "Every aspect of this retreat is designed to leverage that unique energy."

Topics covered in the retreat will include learning to: strategically build a powerful network inside and outside your organization to get things done; utilize specific time-management strategies to gain five extra hours in your week; identify ineffective behaviors and replace them with empowering habits; and participating in activities and experiences intentionally designed to facilitate lasting connections with positive, insightful, driven women who will challenge you and help hold you accountable to your personal action plan.

"Women Ignite!" will take place at the historic Lowell Inn in beautiful Stillwater, MN from June 10-12. Early registration ends on April 27.

About the Klassen Performance Group: Based in the Twin Cities, the Klassen Performance Group provides customized workshops focused on achieving specific outcomes, strategic planning, keynotes for corporate events, and validated assessments for better hiring and development decisions.

For more information please contact: Dr. Heather Johnson, Klassen Performance Group, 651-322-7821 or heather@klassenperformancegroup.com.

