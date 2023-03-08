Women Impact Tech Honors Top Tech Companies Creating Inclusive, Equitable Future of Work

Released on International Women's Day, Women Impact Tech 100 celebrates standout organizations driving equity and inclusion into the tech industry

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Women Impact Tech launched the 2023 Women Impact Tech 100 list to honor the top 100 organizations whose DEIB statements go above and beyond in fostering an equitable work environment for women. Launched on International Women's Day, the recognition honors those 100 organizations making it clear through tangible action that diversity is a central component of company success.

In a prolonged bleak period for the tech sector – fraught with layoffs and reports of gender discrimination at every level – the Women Impact Tech 100 ushers in a turning point for the tech sector, celebrating those 100 companies who are taking a leading role in achieving gender equity in the tech industry.

The second annual Women Impact Tech 100 was compiled through extensive research, utilizing public data about employee feedback on workplace culture for women and other under-represented groups, company benefits and perks, and organization DEI efforts. Also considered was how intentional each company is around their diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring efforts through open IT and tech positions. Those honored on the list possess proven commitment and urgency needed to expand and grow DEI in tech.

Organizations honored on the Women Impact Tech 100 list will be awarded throughout the year at Women Impact Tech's national Accelerate conferences.

"The organizations highlighted in the Women Impact Tech 100 are building work cultures where all employees feel empowered in contributing to the company's success. These companies are taking major strides to level the playing field for women and under-represented groups," says Paula Bratcher Ratliff, CEO of Women Impact Tech. "These companies are defining the future of work – one where women cannot just survive but thrive in their careers."

See the full list of companies honored on the Women Impact Tech 100 here: http://womenimpacttech100.com/.

Women Impact Tech is an organization driving diversity, equity and inclusion for women in technology. Through their talent solutions offering, membership platform, and flagship events in San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, Boston and NYC, Women Impact Tech provides women technologists with knowledge and insights, creates avenues to make meaningful connections, and offers career guidance, opportunities and mobility. Women Impact Tech is a community that allows women in technology positions to thrive in their career and organizations to have a culture of equity and inclusion.

