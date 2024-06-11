Women Impacting Public Policy Appoints Angela C. Dingle as President & CEO

Dingle's Appointment Marks a New Era for WIPP's Mission to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Angela C. Dingle as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. Dingle, an accomplished leader with extensive experience in both nonprofit and for-profit sectors, brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to advancing the interests of women entrepreneurs.

Angela C. Dingle, WIPP President and CEO Courtney Fairchild, WIPP Board Chair

The appointment of Angela C. Dingle as President & CEO follows an extensive national search conducted by the WIPP Executive Search Committee (ESC). The ESC, comprised of members from the WIPP Executive Committee and the Leadership Advisory Council (LAC), was committed to a thorough and inclusive hiring process. The committee met biweekly to maintain momentum, collaboratively developed and refined the position description, and conducted a rigorous interview process to ensure the best candidate was selected.

"After an exhaustive national search, we are thrilled to have Angela C. Dingle as our new President and CEO," said Sue Tellier, Chair of the Executive Search Committee. "Angela stood out as the ideal candidate, demonstrating the competencies and vision needed to lead WIPP into the future. We are confident that her leadership will drive significant progress in our mission to support women entrepreneurs."

Dingle has served as the Chair of the WIPP Board of Directors for the past five years and has been Acting President & CEO for the last twelve months. In her new role, she will continue to build on the strong foundation laid by her predecessor, Candace Waterman, whose legacy of leadership and advocacy significantly advanced WIPP's mission.

Angela C. Dingle has been recognized for her achievements, including being named CEO of the Year by GET Cities DC in 2022 and listed among the 21 Women in Cybersecurity You Need to Know by MakeSpaces in the same year. Her leadership roles have spanned various organizations, including founding Ex Nihilo Management, founding DEAFCYBERCON, and managing significant operations at Compuware Corporation.

"Angela's exceptional leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to women's entrepreneurship make her the perfect fit for WIPP as we advance our mission to support and empower women-owned businesses," said Courtney Fairchild, Chair of the WIPP Board of Directors.

Under Dingle's leadership, WIPP will continue to focus on its core policy priorities:

Access to Capital: Changing the capital infrastructure, supporting small lending institutions, and strengthening government investment. Parity for Women-Owned Small Businesses in Federal Contracting: Ensuring acquisition reform supports women-owned businesses, increasing the sole source threshold, addressing the double dipping problem, supporting and training the contracting workforce, and protecting contracting programs from legal threats to business diversity. The Future of the Workforce: Establishing a national paid leave framework, preventing bias and discrimination in AI, ensuring cybersecurity understanding for federal contracting, and establishing protections against cyber threats. Unlocking Opportunities in the Investing in America Agenda: Raising awareness of investment opportunities and providing actionable guidance for diverse businesses. Building a Better Tax Code for Women-Owned Businesses: Simplifying taxes for small business owners and maintaining tax provisions that support small business growth. Health Equity for Women-Owned Businesses: Advocating for policy reforms to improve access to affordable and accessible healthcare, including ensuring that PBMs are paid based on the value of services provided.

"Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself to empowering women in business and advocating for their voices to be heard at all levels," said Dingle. "Having served as a volunteer leader in several non-profits, I understand what activities translate to member value and how it feels to be involved in a virtual organization that relies on the active engagement of its membership. As such, I bring many real-life experiences that will take the accomplishments of WIPP's first 23 years and move them forward."

Candace Waterman's Legacy

Candace Waterman has been a transformative leader for WIPP, spearheading initiatives that have significantly enhanced the organization's influence and impact. Her tenure saw a refresh of the Economic Blueprint and Access to Capital Framework, which have become critical tools in WIPP's advocacy efforts. Under her leadership, WIPP strengthened its policy priorities, focusing on Access to Capital, Parity for Women-Owned Small Businesses in Federal Contracting, The Future of the Workforce, Unlocking Opportunities in the Investing in America Agenda, Building a Better Tax Code for Women-Owned Businesses, and Health Equity for Women-Owned Businesses. Candace's dedication to these causes has empowered countless women entrepreneurs, providing them with the resources and support needed to succeed.

"Candace Waterman's legacy is one of profound impact and unwavering dedication. Her vision and leadership have transformed WIPP into a powerful advocate for women-owned businesses," said Fairchild. "Candace's work has laid a solid foundation for Angela C. Dingle to build upon, and we are confident that Angela will continue to advance WIPP's mission with the same passion and commitment."

Dingle is poised to lead WIPP into a new era of growth and influence. Her immediate goals include strengthening WIPP's financial stability through innovative fundraising strategies, expanding membership, and deepening engagement with key stakeholders across public and private sectors.

"I am honored to lead WIPP and excited to work with our dedicated team to continue advocating for the policies and resources women entrepreneurs need to thrive," said Dingle. "Together, we will build on the incredible work of Candace Waterman and take WIPP to new heights."

For more information about WIPP and its initiatives, please visit www.wipp.org .

About Women Impacting Public Policy

Women Impacting Public Policy is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization advocating for women entrepreneurs nationwide. Through strategic advocacy, coalition building, and educational initiatives, WIPP.org empowers women to engage in the legislative process and drive policy reform that supports women-owned businesses. Learn more about WIPP at www.wipp.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Bode

616.299.2677

[email protected]

SOURCE Women Impacting Public Policy