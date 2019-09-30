Women in Business on The Rise, Says Fortune Most Powerful Women Veteran Jane Sun

Additionally, Fortune recognized Sun's work in advocacy for women's rights, and the policies she has put in place to help women excel in their careers at Ctrip. "This year's Fortune list is an indicator of what's to come, more and more women at the helms of important businesses," she said, "I congratulate this year's honorees on their achievements and look forward to being joined by more of my peers in the years to come."

As the CEO of a major Internet company, an industry in which women have been typically underrepresented, Jane Sun understands the challenges faced by the modern businesswoman. This year, over a third of honorees were new to the list, and overwhelmingly drawn from industries that have scarcely seen female leadership. As a veteran recipient of the honor, Sun said it was encouraging to see wider representation of women in business, and particularly, in typically male-led industries. "It is a great honor to continue to be among such brilliant peers on the Fortune Most Powerful Women list," said Sun. "It is even more significant that, this year, we are joined by so many new members from industries in which they can make meaningful change."

According to Fortune, today only 14 of the world's 500 largest companies are run by women. Sun is confident, though, that businesses like hers are making headway in supporting their female workers to reach their full potential. Over one-third of high-level executives at Ctrip are female, and women make up over half of the company's workforce. "Irrespective of gender, we should celebrate the unique skills and achievements of our staff," she said.

Under Sun's leadership, Ctrip has implemented a host of policies to support women in achieving their highest potential in their careers, without having to make the choice between a family and a career. Expectant mothers enjoy a taxi allowance and birth subsidy, while young families benefit from the company's generous leave and remote working policies. Ctrip also supports workers that choose to put off starting a family with its oocyte cryopreservation subsidy.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

