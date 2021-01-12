Women in Climate Tech Launches

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of Women in Climate Tech (WiCT) was announced today by the group's Steering Committee. The organization's mission is to empower and amplify the voices of women working in this burgeoning industry and to grow the share of females represented who will work on this issue for generations to come.

The launch comes at a time of growing interest in climate tech. Venture funding in the industry has increased by 3750% in six years according to "The State of Climate Tech 2020" by PwC. In addition, stimulus incentives coupled with other regulatory moves expected in the coming months will further accelerate sector growth.

"At a time when impacts from climate change are accelerating, the growth of investment in the sector is encouraging," said Helen Bertelli, President of Climate Change Communications Consultancy Benecomms, and co-founder of Women in Climate Tech.

"Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. Finding solutions will require diversity of thought and experience like never before, and ensuring women have a seat at the table will lead to better outcomes for everyone."

"Studies show that women are disproportionately impacted by climate change," said Lisa Veliz Waweru, Customer Success Lead at The Climate Service, and Head of the WiCT Steering Committee.

"Eighty percent of people displaced by climate impacts around the globe are women, and women are more likely to experience poverty, making recovery from extreme weather more difficult. We are excited to launch a vehicle that will elevate the voices of women working on solutions to these problems for the betterment of women, families, and the world."

"We invite women working in climate technology, investment, research, and policy to reach out to us about membership," says Emily Wasley, Chair of the Outreach and Connection Committee, and Practice Leader for Corporate Climate Risk, Adaptation, and Resilience for WSP. "We are also looking for inspiring and empowering speakers and ways to inform and empower our members to connect and grow professionally and personally as climate leaders."

WiCT will host monthly members-only networking meetings and will also spearhead pro bono projects with the goal of including climate in STEM education, among other things. The group will also act as a resource for journalists and conference organizers who are seeking women and women of color to include in articles and events relating to climate change. Journalists and others interested in being connected with WiCT members are invited to submit queries on our website: www.womeninclimatetech.org/contact-us/.

About WiCT: Women in Climate Tech will empower and amplify the voices of women working in the industry. Our members are engineers, tech executives, communicators, policy specialists, investors, and business leaders. Members of our Steering Committee include: Nicole Efron of PG&E, Rachel Ett of First Solar, Radhika Lalit of Rocky Mountain Institute, Annie Guo of Microsoft, Emily Wasley of WSP, Jennifer Kane of Trane Technologies, and Grace Kankindi. Women who are interested in membership may apply here.

Contact: Julianne Hogan

[email protected]

SOURCE Benecomms LLC

