Women in Climate Tech Launches Campaign, "Splash Mob" in Support of the Women and Climate Change Act of 2021

WAKE FOREST, N.C., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Climate Tech (WiCT) launched a campaign in support of The Women and Climate Change Act of 2021 (HR 260) introduced by Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA). The goal of the campaign is to highlight that women are:

On the front lines of impacts: Women are most at risk. Essential to reducing emissions: Investing in women and girls results in a reduction of carbon emissions. Critical to national security: Elevating women counters violent extremism (projected to worsen as climate impacts multiply).

The Women and Climate Change Act of 2021 creates a working group within the Department of State, among other things.

"Reflecting on the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, you'll realize how much of this work depends on women," said Lisa Veliz Waweru, WiCT Co-Founder and Customer Success Lead at The Climate Service . "Women are one of the most fundamental—yet overlooked—solutions, and this is why we support the Act."

"Splash" Mob

WiCT is currently authoring a letter of support for the Act along with companies who are also proponents. Companies interested in supporting are invited to contact Women in Climate Tech . And WiCT members will update their LinkedIn "splashes" (cover images) in support of the Act.

"Our goal is to stand in solidarity in the runup to Earth Day," said Helen Bertelli, WiCT co-founder and President of Benecomms . "While a flash mob would have been great, due to COVID (plus only a few of us can dance), we settled for the next best thing."

"We welcome others to join us," said Emily Wasley, WiCT Committee Chair, and Practice Leader for Corporate Climate Risk, Adaptation, and Resilience for WSP . "Research shows that women's leadership leads to better outcomes in business and all decision-making. The same will be true in the fight against climate change."

"We thank the members of Women in Climate Tech for this effort," said Congresswoman Barbara Lee. "It is inspiring to see women leaders using their collective voices in support of this legislation."

About:

WiCT empowers and amplifies the voices of women, and non-binary individuals, in climate tech, working to solve the biggest challenge of our time. Its members include engineers, executives, communicators, policy specialists, investors, and business leaders worldwide, all working to combat climate change.

