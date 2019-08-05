Women in cyber security to gather at new International Spy Museum for annual celebration

FULTON, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 6th consecutive year, the CyberWire will be bringing together women from around the region and across the nation to celebrate their contributions and successes in the cyber security industry. The reception will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the new International Spy Museum in Washington DC, with striking views of Nation's capital as the backdrop.

This popular annual gathering of women offers the opportunity for leaders from the private sector, academia, and government—coming from varying points on the career spectrum—to connect with one another, strengthen relationships and build new ones. The Reception also provides a forum for women seeking cyber security careers to connect with the technical and business professionals who are shaping the future of the industry.

The CyberWire's Women in Cyber Security Reception is free, and will again be held as an invitation-only event in order to ensure a mix of women with diverse backgrounds and at different career levels. "With women making up about 20% of the cyber security workforce, it's gratifying for us to have so many of the attendees share stories of new careers, mentorships, and business relationships," said Jennifer Eiben, the CyberWire's Community Outreach Director. "We're excited to be creating connections among women and helping to increase diversity in our industry."

Following the tradition of past receptions, the CyberWire is pleased to be partnering with one of region's leading arts organizations, Maryland Art Place (MAP), to create a competition and commission a special work of art by a female visual artist living and working in the greater Baltimore metropolitan area. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet this year's artist and hear her perspective on the commission's and the event's theme—Creating Connections. Past artists have included those with not only backgrounds in the arts, but physics, mathematics, and engineering.

The 6th Annual Women in Cyber Security Reception is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. During the event, guests will have an opportunity to hear perspectives on diversity in our industry from this year's presenting sponsor KnowBe4 . 2019 Platinum sponsors include Cooley . This year's Gold Sponsors include T.Rowe Price, CyberArk, FTI Consulting, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, ObserveIT and Synack. Our Silver Sponsors are Delta Risk, DataTribe, LEWIS, Invictus and Verodin. This year's Women-owned Spotlight Sponsors are Edwards Performance Solutions, Santa Fe Group, MindPoint Group and CyberSecJobs. Companies wishing to sponsor can learn more on the event web page .

Women who wish to be considered for an invitation can request one on the event web page . Registration will open on August 15, 2019.

