Women in CyberSecurity and (ISC)2 announce applications open for Certified in Cybersecurity Certification Summer Camp

Program will train entry-level participants in five security domains

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)2) , Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), the nonprofit organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity, today announced that applications are open for the WiCyS (ISC)2 Certified in Cybersecurity Certification Summer Camp . The entry-level certification is open to any WiCyS member, whether they are current IT professionals, looking to transition from another field into cybersecurity or a college student or recent graduate. Prerequisites, previous cybersecurity work experience and/or formal cybersecurity education is not required to enroll in the program.

As the cybersecurity talent gap continues to persist, the summer camp will train participants across five security domains, including security principles; business continuity; disaster recovery and incident response concepts; access controls concepts; network security; and security operations. The program runs from June 12 - July 21.

"Navigating entrance into the field of cybersecurity can be daunting and confusing," said Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS. "The Certified in Cybersecurity Certification will help women and other underrepresented groups kickstart their cyber career in an inclusive and supportive environment alongside their peers and mentors. We have no doubt that the program will be immensely beneficial to these individuals as they prepare to launch a new career."

Participants in the program will have access to (ISC)2's online self-paced training as well as a WiCyS mentor, an (ISC)2 technical mentor and open office hours to address questions related to the curriculum and troubleshoot any issues. The top three participants -- based on exam scores, experience and application essays -- will receive scholarships to WiCyS' annual conference in 2024.

"The cybersecurity industry needs strong, well-trained professionals -- as well as those who can bring a new perspective to the table -- and the Certified in Cybersecurity Certification Summer Camp will help enable that effort," said Dwan Jones, Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at (ISC)2. "Our program helps entry-level professionals gain the solid foundation of cybersecurity that employers seek and develop new skills they can apply in their day-to-day work. Ultimately, these professionals will contribute to a robust and inclusive cybersecurity workforce, helping to tackle the growing threats to our networks and infrastructure, and making us all more safe and secure."

The application period for the Certified in Cybersecurity Certification Summer Camp runs through May 30, and commitment forms will be mailed on June 5. For more information and to apply, click here .

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. WiCyS was founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj in 2013 through a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Tennessee Tech University.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security.

