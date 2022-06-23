Women in cybersecurity to return to Washington DC to celebrate their contributions and successes across the industry

FULTON, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today the return of its annual Women In Cybersecurity Reception. Having paused the event during the pandemic, this popular event now returns, bringing together women from around the nation to celebrate their contributions and successes in the cybersecurity industry. The reception will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC, with stunning views of the nation's capital as the backdrop.

This annual networking event unites women from varying points of the career spectrum with leaders from the private sector, academia, and government. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with one another, strengthen relationships, and build new ones. The reception also provides a forum for women looking to grow in their cybersecurity careers by connecting them with the technical and business professionals who are shaping the future of the industry.

The CyberWire's Women in Cybersecurity Reception is held as an invitation-only event in order to ensure a mix of attendees with diverse backgrounds at different career levels. "We hope this year's reception provides a community for women to find inspiration and rediscover the excitement in the work we do in our careers," said Jennifer Eiben, the CyberWire's Senior Producer and an event founder. "We're excited to continue creating connections among women and help to increase diversity in our industry."

Following the tradition of past receptions, the CyberWire is pleased to be partnering with one of the region's leading arts organizations, Maryland Art Place (MAP), to commission a special work of art by a visual artist who identifies as a woman. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet this year's artist and hear their perspective on the commission and event's theme—Creating Connections. Past artists have included those with not only backgrounds in the arts, but physics, mathematics, and engineering.

The annual Women in Cybersecurity Reception is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. During the event, guests will have an opportunity to learn about perspectives on diversity in our industry from sponsors including this year's presenting sponsor MindPoint Group . "MindPoint Group is thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor of this year's Women in Cybersecurity Reception," said Founder and President Patti Chanthaphone. "We're looking forward to connecting with women from all corners of the industry, as well as sharing our unique perspective as a woman-owned business in the field." MindPoint Group is a FedRAMP 3PAO cybersecurity consulting firm located in McLean, VA with over 13 years of experience serving the federal government and private sector.

Current 2022 Platinum sponsors include Cooley, Juniper, and Recorded Future. This year's Gold Sponsors include BlackCloak, FTI Consulting, and Resilience. This year's Women-Owned Spotlight Sponsor is Edwards Performance Solutions. There are more sponsorship opportunities available. Find out more about sponsorship opportunities in the brochure and on the 2022 Women in Cybersecurity Reception website .

Visit the event website to learn more and to request an invitation.

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world.

