Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Announces Launch of Speakers Spotlight Program

Sponsored by Cisco, program will give WiCyS members access to Innovation Women speaking resources and opportunities

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), the nonprofit organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity, announced the launch of Speakers Spotlight, a new program designed to help women working in cybersecurity develop their public speaking skills and connect them to speaking engagements.

Sponsored by strategic partner, Cisco, and open to any WiCyS member working professionally, the program grants free access to Innovation Women , an online platform that provides equal visibility opportunities for women and connects female professionals with speaking opportunities, podcast guest slots and expert source opportunities with journalists.

"I am so excited by our new Speakers Spotlight Program, which will enable WiCyS members to tell their story and share their passion by stepping into the space of public speaking," said Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS. "As more women enter the field of cybersecurity, public speaking helps them gain credibility as a thought leader and gain visibility in the media as well as with others in the industry. Even more, through speaking engagements they can help educate others on their work and share their unique insights and experience."

Women accepted into the Speakers Spotlight Program can create their speaker profile on the Innovation Women platform, where they can also access tutorials and educational modules, tools to manage and organize speaking applications and engagements, and the 2,000 speaker member directory.

"Speaking engagements can be immensely beneficial, opening up career opportunities and spurring business growth," said Pam Lindemoen, CISO Advisor, Cisco Secure. "Perhaps more important now that the cybersecurity industry is looking to fill and diversify its ranks, female speakers can motivate and inspire young women to become interested in a career in cybersecurity, an effect that would benefit us all."

Applications to become one of the 350 WiCyS speaker cohort opened on June 27 and will close on July 18. For more information, visit https://www.wicys.org/benefits/speaker-spotlight-program/ .

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. WiCyS was founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj in 2013 through a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Tennessee Tech University. In less than 10 years, it has grown into an organization (est. in 2017) representing a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government, and industry. WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai, Amazon Web Services, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: AbbVie, Aristocrat, Dell Technologies, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Nike, NCC Group, Workday, Navy Federal Credit Union, Yubico Inc., DeVry University. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/ .

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

