Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Launches AI Security Accelerator Program for Maryland Members

New initiative equips unemployed, underemployed and incumbent women with in-demand AI security skills to help protect the nation's digital infrastructure from emerging AI-driven threats.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) , the premier organization dedicated to recruiting, retaining and advancing women in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its AI Security Accelerator Program , a targeted professional development initiative designed to support unemployed, underemployed and incumbent mid-career cybersecurity professionals in Maryland as they transition into high-demand roles at the intersection of artificial intelligence and security. This Project is funded by the State of Maryland's EARN Maryland Grant Program , administered by the Maryland Department of Labor.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded across critical infrastructure, healthcare, financial services, and government systems, the demand for professionals who can secure AI technologies continues to rise. At the same time, the cybersecurity workforce faces a nationwide shortage of nearly 500,000 professionals, according to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study , creating both urgent risk and opportunity.

The WiCyS AI Security Accelerator Program is designed to address this gap by equipping women with the technical, regulatory and strategic expertise needed to identify, mitigate and respond to rapidly evolving AI-driven threats. The program aims to strengthen the AI security talent pipeline while positioning participants for long-term career growth in one of the industry's fastest-growing specialty areas.

The program is open to WiCyS members who live and/or work in Maryland and are unemployed, underemployed or incumbent workers seeking career advancement. By prioritizing individuals facing employment barriers, the initiative supports workforce reentry, upskilling into emerging AI security roles and advancement into more stable, higher-paying cybersecurity positions.

Participants will receive hands-on SANS AI security training, regulatory and compliance instruction, one-on-one mentorship, and personalized career advising. The program also offers opportunities to earn multiple SANS GIAC certifications and includes attendance at the WiCyS 2026 Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, providing direct access to employers, industry leaders and professional networks."

The AI Security Accelerator Program is delivered in collaboration with a network of nine WiCyS strategic partners. The program's primary education partner is the SANS Institute, which provides the core technical curriculum, ensuring participants receive industry-recognized, employer-aligned training in AI security. This multi-partner collaboration brings together expertise across education, workforce development and industry to deliver a comprehensive, outcomes-driven program aligned with Maryland's workforce needs.

"Every day, we hear from talented mid-career women in cybersecurity who are eager to grow professionally but face barriers to advancement and career stagnation," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director of WiCyS. "As AI reshapes how our systems operate and how they're attacked, this program meets the moment. The AI Security Accelerator is about equipping women with practical skills, respected credentials and the confidence to step into critical AI security roles while helping protect the systems our communities rely on."

For more information about the WiCyS AI Security Accelerator Program, visit www.wicys.org/benefits/ai-security-accelerator-program/ or contact [email protected] .

To access this and other exclusive professional development opportunities, join WiCyS at www.wicys.org/benefits/ .

About Women in CyberSecurity

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Adobe, Flare, Microsoft, MITRE Corporation, Navy Federal Credit Union, PayPal, PepsiCo., PSEG Services, Tenable. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)