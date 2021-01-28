Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) opens call for participation for 2021 conference

WiCyS aims to impact diversity in the cybersecurity workforce through recruiting, retaining and advancing women. Tweet this

"The WiCyS conference is the biggest stage for leaders and practitioners in the cybersecurity industry, where the majority happen to be women," said Dr. Ambareen Siraj, WiCyS founder and conference program chair. "It's really a community gathering to listen to diverse voices on issues that matter, to share knowledge and experiences, to provide opportunity and resources, and most importantly to form relationships to collaborate and network."

Through technical presentations, participants can share their experience with others and highlight innovations, research and development projects, service learning and outreach projects or other encounters related to cybersecurity. Hands-on workshops offer learning opportunities on the latest trends and technology.

Student attendees can present their cybersecurity research to an audience through a poster session. Winners in the undergraduate and graduate categories will receive travel support for future security conferences.

Panels allow participants to discuss current relevant topics in cybersecurity in 45-minute sessions. Birds-Of-A-Feather is an informal community discussion on nearly any topic related to cybersecurity that elicits group interests. These sessions can help share ideas and introduce current issues or trends.

Workshops are hands-on meetings (technical/professional development) on any topic related to cybersecurity. Lightning talks are five-minute presentations to jump-start discussions and collaborations while soliciting feedback from the community.

The submission deadline is March 1. Make submissions at https://www.wicys.org/events/call-for-participation/. Email questions to [email protected] .

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Cisco, Facebook, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Flatiron, Fortinet, Google, HERE Technologies, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Nike, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Optum, Palo Alto Networks, SANS Institute, SAP, SentinelOne, SpearTip, Starbucks, Target, University of California San Diego, Verizon, and Workday. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

SOURCE Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

Related Links

https://www.wicys.org

