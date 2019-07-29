Women in Development, NY Announces 40th Anniversary Year with First African-American President in the Organization's History

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Development (WiD), New York announces 2019-2020 40th Anniversary Year, with first African-American President in the organization's history; new leadership; and event schedule. WiD's mission is to empower, connect, and engage women in a community that fosters professional growth and leadership, while advancing the field.

Officers for 2019-2020:

President: Yolanda F. Johnson, President and Founder, YFJ Consulting, LLC

Vice President of Programs: Lane Richards Peace, Director of Development, James Lenox House/Carnegie East House

Treasurer: Martha Lauria, Director, Gift Administration and Donor Services, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Secretary: Jocelyn Bowman, Director of Advancement, St. Luke's School



40th Anniversary Celebration 2019-2020:

WiD was founded 40 years ago as an informal networking group for women in professional fundraising. At the time, men far outnumbered women in the development profession. By 1985, the gender balance in fundraising was shifting, as women comprised 49% of all fundraisers.

Today, women in development far outnumber men in the profession, although salary inequity persists. WiD pioneered advancement for women's professional development providing a forum for growth, knowledge transfer, shared experiences and networking opportunities. The 40th Anniversary year kicks-off in September 2019 and culminates with the 40th Anniversary Woman of Achievement Luncheon in May 2020.

First African-American President in WiD's History:

A trailblazing figure on the NYC fundraising landscape, Yolanda F. Johnson is the Founder and President of YFJ Consulting, LLC. With nearly 20 years of experience as a fundraising expert and professional musician, Yolanda has used her unique skill set to successfully raise millions of dollars for non-profit organizations. Yolanda's extensive background has given her a unique perspective on the presentation aspects of fundraising. She recently launched a new workshop, All the World's A Stage, with a focus on using performance practice for fundraising and philanthropy. In 2018, she co-created the WiD Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. "I am thrilled to lead WiD through this momentous anniversary year, as it continues its mission of empowering women in the fundraising field."

Upcoming Events Include:

Staten Island Yankees Ladies Night - featuring a speech on women's empowerment by Yolanda F. Johnson ahead of the post-game fireworks. She will also throw the first pitch. ( August 3, 2019 , 7:00 p.m. )



featuring a speech on women's empowerment by ahead of the post-game fireworks. She will also throw the first pitch. Annual Member Meeting and 40 th Anniversary Kick-Off - featuring Official Launch of New WiD Brand ( September 19, 2019 , 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. )



featuring Official Launch of New WiD Brand Demystifying Philanthropic Vehicles with BNY Mellon - inside look at the various methods philanthropists use to give. ( September 25, 2019 )



inside look at the various methods philanthropists use to give. "Putting Research into Action"- Co-Lab Focus Group in Partnership with Indiana University Women's Philanthropy Institute ( October 23, 2019 , 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. )



Co-Lab Focus Group in Partnership with Women's Philanthropy Institute Luncheon: "What's Your Story? The Importance of Storytelling in Fundraising" - featuring acclaimed author, Laura Fredricks and CEO of StoryCorps, Robin Sparkman ( October 28, 2019 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. )



featuring acclaimed author, and CEO of StoryCorps, WiD Wellness Series: Dining for Success ( October 17, 2019 , 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ) and Workplace Pilates ( November 19, 2019 , 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. )

Contact:

Nora Saari

212-265-7650

widny@widny.org



SOURCE Women in Development, New York

