Women in Development (WID), New York Announces New Officers and Fall Programming

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Development (WID), New York, announces its 2020-2021 leadership and virtual event schedule for fall 2020. WID's mission is to empower, connect, and engage women in a community that fosters professional growth and leadership, while advancing the field.

Says President Yolanda F. Johnson, "Despite this 'new normal,' WID is proud to have found a true sense of community. We may be in the virtual realm for now, but we've found a way to get to the 'heart' of technology and continue moving forward our mission of empowering women in the field. It's going to be an exciting year ahead!"

Officers for 2020-2021:



President: Yolanda F. Johnson, YFJ Consulting, LLC

Vice President of Programs: Lane Richards Peace, James Lenox House/Carnegie East House

Secretary: Marcela Hahn, Bank Street College of Education

Treasurer: Martha Lauria, Development Operations Specialist

Upcoming Virtual Events Include:

I to I: A Structured Networking Experience – This year's flagship event, a workshop designed for making genuine contacts and discussing meaningful topics in a small group setting. Strategic fundraising experts from CCS, along with distinguished leaders in nonprofit organizations, will co-facilitate and provide individual attention in an intimate group setting. ( September 22, 2020 , 5:00 p.m. )

– This year's flagship event, a workshop designed for making genuine contacts and discussing meaningful topics in a small group setting. Strategic fundraising experts from CCS, along with distinguished leaders in nonprofit organizations, will co-facilitate and provide individual attention in an intimate group setting. ( , ) Deconstructing Development – This special series, originally developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings the fundraising community direct access to experts in areas important to achieving professional success. ( September 24 , October 22 , November 12, 2020 ; 2:00 p.m. )

– This special series, originally developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings the fundraising community direct access to experts in areas important to achieving professional success. ( , , ; ) Creating a Culture of Ethical Fundraising: Combining Ethics and Effectiveness – Gift officers face particular ethical challenges as they identify and cultivate donor prospects. WID convenes a panel of leaders from across different fields who are working to prepare their colleagues to address ethical challenges in a constantly changing environment. ( November 9, 2020 , 12:00 p.m. )

For more information, please contact Briana Belbeck at [email protected] or 212-265-7650.

SOURCE Women in Development (WID), New York