Women in Development (WID), New York Announces New Officers and Programming
Sep 09, 2021, 08:38 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Development (WID), New York, announces its 2021-2022 leadership and event schedule for the year. WID's mission is to empower, connect, and engage women in a community that fosters professional growth and leadership, while advancing the field.
Says President Yolanda F. Johnson, "As we begin another program year, we look forward to connecting with everyone at our virtual gatherings. And of course, I will be the first to greet attendees with the most sincere smile whenever the time does come that we can truly join together again in-person safely."
Officers for 2021-2022:
President: Yolanda F. Johnson, YFJ Consulting, LLC
President-Elect: Marcela Hahn, Bank Street College of Education
Secretary: Jill Slattery, London School of Economics
Treasurer: Lane Richards Peace, James Lenox House/Carnegie East House
VP Programs: Svetlana Mostovsky, Catalyst, Inc.
Upcoming Events Include:
- Women Who Lead – Presented by the WID President's Council, this is part three of a three-part virtual series of conversations with exceptional women that began in spring 2021. (September 23, 2021, 6:00 p.m.)
- Deconstructing Development - This virtual series, originally developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings the fundraising community direct access to experts in areas important to achieving professional success. (October 14, 2021; December 2, 2021; February 15, 2022; March 16, 2022; 12:00 p.m.)
- Moving Up/Moving On – This WID stalwart returns after a multiple-year hiatus! Enjoy networking and gaining tips and tools for how to determine where you'd like to be in your career, and how to get there. (October 20, 2021, 6:00 p.m.)
- Insider Breakfast – Join us bright and early for an exclusive insider's view of development operations at our host organizations, all of which boast great success in raising much-needed funds for their missions. (November 10, 2021, 8:00 a.m.)
- I to I: A Structured Networking Experience – This popular workshop is designed for making genuine contacts and discussing meaningful topics in a small group setting. (March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m.)
- Woman of Achievement Award Luncheon – The Woman of Achievement Award Luncheon is WID's highest profile, signature event. Its purpose is to recognize and promote the achievements of a distinguished colleague who has demonstrated extraordinary service to the field of development and philanthropy, to celebrate the profession and its contributions to the nonprofit sector and society. (June 17, 2022, 12:00 p.m.)
CONTACT:
Briana Belbeck
212-265-7650
[email protected]
SOURCE Women In Development
Share this article