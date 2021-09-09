Women in Development (WID), New York Announces New Officers and Programming

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Development (WID), New York, announces its 2021-2022 leadership and event schedule for the year. WID's mission is to empower, connect, and engage women in a community that fosters professional growth and leadership, while advancing the field.

Says President Yolanda F. Johnson, "As we begin another program year, we look forward to connecting with everyone at our virtual gatherings. And of course, I will be the first to greet attendees with the most sincere smile whenever the time does come that we can truly join together again in-person safely."

Officers for 2021-2022:

President: Yolanda F. Johnson, YFJ Consulting, LLC

President-Elect: Marcela Hahn, Bank Street College of Education

Secretary: Jill Slattery, London School of Economics

Treasurer: Lane Richards Peace, James Lenox House/Carnegie East House

VP Programs: Svetlana Mostovsky, Catalyst, Inc.

Upcoming Events Include:

Women Who Lead – Presented by the WID President's Council, this is part three of a three-part virtual series of conversations with exceptional women that began in spring 2021. ( September 23, 2021 , 6:00 p.m. )

– Presented by the WID President's Council, this is part three of a three-part virtual series of conversations with exceptional women that began in spring 2021. ( , ) Deconstructing Development - This virtual series, originally developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings the fundraising community direct access to experts in areas important to achieving professional success. ( October 14, 2021 ; December 2, 2021 ; February 15, 2022 ; March 16, 2022 ; 12:00 p.m. )

This virtual series, originally developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, brings the fundraising community direct access to experts in areas important to achieving professional success. ( ; ; ; ; ) Moving Up/Moving On – This WID stalwart returns after a multiple-year hiatus! Enjoy networking and gaining tips and tools for how to determine where you'd like to be in your career, and how to get there. ( October 20, 2021 , 6:00 p.m. )

– This WID stalwart returns after a multiple-year hiatus! Enjoy networking and gaining tips and tools for how to determine where you'd like to be in your career, and how to get there. ( , ) Insider Breakfast – Join us bright and early for an exclusive insider's view of development operations at our host organizations, all of which boast great success in raising much-needed funds for their missions. ( November 10, 2021 , 8:00 a.m. )

Join us bright and early for an exclusive insider's view of development operations at our host organizations, all of which boast great success in raising much-needed funds for their missions. ( , ) I to I: A Structured Networking Experience – This popular workshop is designed for making genuine contacts and discussing meaningful topics in a small group setting. ( March 22, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. )

– This popular workshop is designed for making genuine contacts and discussing meaningful topics in a small group setting. ( , ) Woman of Achievement Award Luncheon – The Woman of Achievement Award Luncheon is WID's highest profile, signature event. Its purpose is to recognize and promote the achievements of a distinguished colleague who has demonstrated extraordinary service to the field of development and philanthropy, to celebrate the profession and its contributions to the nonprofit sector and society. ( June 17, 2022 , 12:00 p.m. )

CONTACT:

Briana Belbeck

212-265-7650

[email protected]

SOURCE Women In Development