Women In Development (WID), New York Announces WID Virtual Forum on March 16

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Development (WID), New York, announces the WID Virtual Forum, a morning of extraordinary workshops for women in fundraising, on March 16, 2021 from 8:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. WID's mission is to empower, connect, and engage women in a community that fosters professional growth and leadership, while advancing the field.

Workshops will feature experts from the WID community and beyond sharing their wisdom on everything from development operations to navigating major gifts during the pandemic. All workshops will be available via recording after the event.

The Forum's Keynote Panel, Because We're Worth It: Strategies for Women's Pay Equity will offer a deeply informative conversation, with panelists from AFP Global Women's Impact Initiative, Catalyst, PowHer NY, The Institute for Women's Policy Research and Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC).

Says President Yolanda F. Johnson, "It's going to be an incredible morning of exceptional workshops on a variety of topics with amazing experts. There are so many wonderful things to come for WID in 2021 and we welcome you to stay connected with us and join us for the journey ahead."

Forum Schedule:

8:45 – 8:55 a.m. – Welcome and Virtual Platform Intro

9:00 – 10:00 a.m. – Session 1 Workshops

10:15 – 11:15 a.m. – Session 2 Workshops

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Keynote and Closing

Pricing:

Early Bird (through February 19th)

Members: $65

WID Bundle Holder: $33

Non-Members: $75

Regular Registration (February 19th – March 15th)

Members: $75

WID Bundle Holder: $38

Non-Members: $90

Contact Briana Belbeck at [email protected] or 212-265-7650

