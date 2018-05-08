Women In Entertainment And Television Academy Foundation Announce Speakers For Inaugural Women In Television Summit

"We are thrilled to announce such a robust group of speakers," said Renee Rossi, co-founder of Women in Entertainment. "Each has a unique perspective into the careers of women in television. This summit will bring new perspectives to bear and continue the conversations that are so important for us all in today's age."

"I have been working with Women in Entertainment since its inception," said Madeline Di Nonno, who is CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and also serves as Chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "I'm elated to see this summit come to life in partnership with the Television Academy Foundation. The inauguration of the Television Summit is the perfect complement to the Foundation's robust programming and will provide insight on how to systemically change the television industry to achieve greater equity."

The Summit will gather preeminent intersectional leaders in television for a series of discussions centered on case histories and best practices in the television industry. Panels include: Disruptors, Modern Feminism, Ambition Redefined, Digital Evolution, Unconscious Bias, and Costume Archetypes. Speakers include: producer Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace), composer Sharon Farber, producer Heather Parry (Gaga: Five Foot Two), executive producer Sarah Treem (The Affair), executive producer Krista Vernoff (Grey's Anatomy), Head of Global Distribution for AwesomenessTV Rebecca Gladshow, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access Julie McNamara, PatMa Productions Co-Founder Nina Tassler, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, Sue Obeidi (MPAC), and costume designers Lyn Paolo (Scandal), Cate Adair (The Man In The High Castle), Hala Bahmet (This Is Us), and Allyson Fanger (Nobodies).

The inaugural summit is generously supported by Starz, PepsiCo, Society Salons and The Criterion Group.

The event gathers women and men who are dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Eventbrite Link here.

For more information visit: www.womeninentertainment.com/women-television.

About Women in Entertainment

Women in Entertainment launched in 2015 to bring together forward-thinkers from all areas of the entertainment industry to explore a variety of topics that greatly impact women: from human rights and women's leadership, to storytelling across platforms and empowering the next generation of women to emerge as creative powerhouses.

Our programming is designed to spark a broader, more transparent dialogue that focuses on current and emerging topics with analysis and depth that has not yet been explored by a dedicated program. In the past year, we have launched networking evenings, mentorship programs, our WIE Network, and a series of workshops to provide women the tools to succeed. Together, we seek to find creative answers to the challenges facing women in the entertainment industry. WIE is a place of action, not accolades.

WIE is a limited liability corporation and a registered 501c3.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television,The Power of TV event series, the College Television Awards and the Internship Program, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn McAndrew

203-912-3527

kaitlyn@womeninentertainment.com

