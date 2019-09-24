Women in Entertainment Announces Fifth Annual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Entertainment (WIE) announced today that it will host its fifth annual summit in Los Angeles, California, on October 24, 2019, at the iconic Skirball Cultural Center. Over the course of the day, WIE will once again gather some of the most creative, game-changing minds in television, film, and media for a series of powerful keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspirational fireside chats.

Founded by two innovative leaders in the entertainment and marketing worlds, Gretchen McCourt and Renee Rossi ( Relativity Ventures ), WIE is designed to address a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women. This year, topics will include building identifiable female role models in TV and film, conscious cultural accuracy and representation, on and off-screen inclusivity of people of all abilities, the importance of female support and guidance for emerging creatives, and authenticity in cross-platform storytelling and branded content.

"Our goal is to consistently facilitate the transfer of knowledge from iconic, accomplished visionaries to women working in and aspiring to work in entertainment and media," said Renee Rossi, co-founder of Women in Entertainment. "We believe that when one of us rises, we all rise. These dynamic speakers will impart valuable insight to inspire our audience of passionate professionals and creatives to reach higher and advance their careers."

WIE 2019 speakers include: Rebecca Glashow and Shelley Zimmerman, Co-Heads of Awesomeness TV; Madeline Di Nonno, CEO, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media; Julie McNamara, EVP, Original Content, CBS All Access; Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer, Writer, Director (Star Trek, Star Trek: Discovery, Transformers, The Mummy); Jennifer Barrett, Head of Entertainment, Creative Shop at Facebook; Daniele Melia, West Coast Head of Development and Producer, Big Beach (The Farewell, Fatherless, 3 Generations); Vanessa Flaherty, Partner and EVP, Digital Brand Architects; Laura Marano, Actor (The Perfect Date, Lady Bird); Diana Williams, EVP of Creative, Madison Wells Media Universe; Shabnam Mogharabi, Co-Founder and General Manager, SoulPancake; Brent Rivera, YouTube Personality and Actor (Light as a Feather); Danielle Kreinik, Director of Television Development, Ubisoft Film and Television; Mona May, Costume Designer (Clueless, Enchanted, Santa Clarita Diet), Kaitlyn Yang, Founder and Visual Effects Supervisor, Alpha Studios; Daniella Perkins, Actor (Knight Squad, Middle School Moguls); Thai Randolph, EVP and General Manager, Laugh Out Loud; Tiana Nonosina Liufau, Creative Director, Nonosina Polynesia, Inc. and Choreographer (Moana, So You Think You Can Dance); and Carol Turner, EVP, Production, Skydance; among others still to be announced.

This yearly event gathers women and men who are dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry, here in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite at bit.ly/2019WIESummit . More information can be found at womeninentertainment.com .

