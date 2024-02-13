Women in Entertainment Announces Seventh Annual Summit

The seventh annual Summit will take place on February 28th, featuring Brittany Snow, Mimi Leder, Lauren Neustadter, Kristin Hahn, Sarayu Blue, La La Anthony, Lulu Wang; additional speakers include executives from Dreamworks Animation, Apple TV+, and Hulu

STARZ #TakeTheLead is confirmed as the official Leadership Sponsor, and will host a Transparency Talk spotlighting female industry leaders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Entertainment (WIE) announced today that it will host its seventh annual summit on February 28, 2024 at the iconic Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. This year's summit brings together renowned and innovative figures from the television, film, and media industries for a lineup of inspiring fireside chats and informative panel discussions.

Founded by Renee Rossi (Relativity Ventures) and Gretchen McCourt, WIE brings together experienced leaders in the entertainment and marketing worlds to address a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women. Panel topics at the 2024 summit address the industry's ever-evolving nature, exploring trends that impact how women creatives and executives utilize technology, create new and inspiring content, capture and engage audiences, and evolve as agile storytellers. Discussions will range from explorations of how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the entertainment industry landscape, to how creators are leveraging non-traditional routes of distribution. Additional themes will explore how originality is encouraged in today's entertainment landscape, and the trends and forces that are driving the shift towards more on-demand streaming services.

"We're excited to continue our mission, spotlighting amazing, successful people in entertainment and media who generously share their valuable guidance and expertise," said Renee Rossi, Co-founder of Women in Entertainment. "Over the past few years, we've seen a rapid emergence of new technologies, content formats, and storytelling avenues, making the entertainment landscape more intricate and invigorating than ever. We're proud to serve as a resource for aspiring professionals as they navigate the industry and discover their unique voice."

WIE 2024 speakers include:

Brittany Snow, Director (Parachute), Actress (X, Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, Oscar-nominated short Red, White and Blue)

Lulu Wang, Filmmaker, Writer, Director (Expats, The Farewell, Posthumous)

Sarayu Blue, Actress (Expats, All the Boys I've Loved Before, I Feel Bad)

Mimi Leder, Emmy Award-winning Producer and Director (The Morning Show, On the Basis of Sex, Deep Impact)

Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Creators and EPs of Gabby's Dollhouse

Lauren Neustadter: President of Film & Television, Hello Sunshine. Executive Producer (Daisy Jones and the Six, The Morning Show) and Producer (Where the Crawdads Sing, Your Place or Mine)

Teri Weiss, EVP, TV Development, DreamWorks Animation

Beatriz Acevedo, Entrepreneur, CEO & Co-Founder, Suma Wealth

La La Anthony, Actress (STARZ's BMF), Producer, and Entrepreneur

Kristin Hahn, Co-Founder of Echo Films, Founder of Hahnscape Entertainment. Executive Producer (The Morning Show), Writer (Dumplin', Stargirl)

Lauren Tempest, General Manager, Hulu

Heather Zuhlke, Executive Producer and Showrunner (STARZ's BMF)

Irina Shames, Chief Commercial Officer of Loaded and Open World

Aaron Korsh, Creator and Executive Producer (Suits, Pearson)

Casey Johnson, Co-creator and Showrunner (Not Dead Yet, The Real O'Neals), Producer (This Is Us, Don't Trust The B* In Apt 23)

Annie Balagot, SVP of Global Media, Hartbeat

Heather Hach Hearne, Screenwriter (Freaky Friday, What to Expect When You're Expecting), Tony-nominated librettist (Legally Blonde: The Musical), Author (The Trouble with Drowning)

Rachel Kimbrough, EVP, Business and Legal Affairs, STX

Roma Roth, Executive Producer and Showrunner, Sullivan's Crossing (The CW/CTV Canada) and Executive Producer, Virgin River (Netflix), President Reel World Management

More of this year's summit lineup and information can be found at womeninentertainment.com.

The 2024 WIE Summit is sponsored by numerous leading entertainment entities, including Leadership Sponsor STARZ #TakeTheLead, which is showcasing its initiative at the Summit with a Transparency Talk. #TakeTheLead is STARZ's commitment to amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.

Additional Summit sponsors include Dreamworks Animation, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, STX, MoviePass, Lionsgate, Buzzer PR amongst others.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite linked here.

About Women in Entertainment
Women in Entertainment is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt. Incubated as a program at ArcLight Cinemas, the co-founders saw incredible growth in the first year and quickly developed the program as its own nonprofit organization to reach women across the country working in and aspiring to work in the entertainment industry. WIE has launched an annual summit, a film screening and Q&A series, networking evenings, mentorship programs, the WIE Network, and a series of workshops to provide women with the tools to succeed. The programming is designed to spark a broader, more transparent dialogue that focuses on current and emerging topics with analysis and depth that has not yet been explored by a dedicated program.

