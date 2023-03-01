Women in Entertainment Launches In Her Words, A New Podcast Hosted By Co-Founders Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt

The new show will interview notable talent about their journeys within the entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Entertainment , a non-profit organization bringing together forward-thinkers from all areas of the entertainment industry to explore topics that greatly impact women, today announced the launch of its new podcast, In Her Words . Episodes will be released weekly starting on March 8th, 2023.

Women in Entertainment Co-founders, Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt co-host In Her Words and interview a variety of extraordinary people about their individual experiences. The podcast will cover topics from lessons learned along the way to the pivots and changes people made in the course of their journey to creative processes for choosing specific shows and characters to how to harness creativity in a way that is inspiring and impactful.

The lineup of guests for the first several episodes include Karen Pittman, Actress (And Just Like That, The Morning Show); JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Actress (Sweet Magnolias, Reba); Paul Feig, Actor & Filmmaker (The School for Good and Evil, Minx, Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor); Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President of U.S. Content at Audible, Inc.; Emily Hampshire, Actress (Mary Hartman, Schitt's Creek, The Rig); Emily Fox, Producer (The Watchful Eye, Jane By Design); Susan Cartsonis & Suzanne Farwell, Partners at Resonate Entertainment (Feel the Beat, Carrie Pilby, True Spirit, What Women Want, The Holiday); Ty Stiklorius, CEO of Friends at Work; Candice King, Actress (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies); and Joann Lublin, Journalist and Author (Power Moms, Earning It).

"For nearly a decade, Women in Entertainment has been focused on addressing a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women," said Renee Rossi. "The launch of In Her Words represents a new chapter for our organization and a new channel by which our community can engage with and listen to our esteemed speakers. It will allow us to hear directly from accomplished visionaries about their personal experiences, ups and downs, and more."

"Having the opportunity to utilize the incredible network we've cultivated over the years and share their experiences on an entirely new platform is extremely fulfilling. Every episode will bring a unique perspective that is sure to resonate with our audience in more ways than one," said Gretchen McCourt.

"I'm an incredibly proud supporter of Women in Entertainment. For years they have focused on raising awareness around the challenges that women face within this industry," said Karen Pittman. "The launch of this podcast presents an entirely new and unique opportunity for women to support each other through authentic storytelling. There is nothing else like this out there. I couldn't be more thrilled to come on the podcast as a guest alongside such an incredible ensemble of women who truly want to share their experiences and learn from each other."

In Her Words will begin streaming on Apple , Spotify , and anywhere else you stream your podcasts on March 8th. For more information, please visit:

Instagram: @inherwords_wie & @women_in_entertainment

Facebook: @InHerWordsPodcast & @womeninentertainment

Twitter: @InHerWords_WIE & @WIEntertainment

TikTok: @inherwords_wie

About Women In Entertainment

Women in Entertainment is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Renee Rossi and Gretchen McCourt. Incubated as a program at ArcLight Cinemas, the co-founders saw incredible growth in the first year and quickly developed the program as its own nonprofit organization to reach women across the country working in and aspiring to work in the entertainment industry. WIE has launched an annual summit, a film screening and Q&A series, networking evenings, mentorship programs, the WIE Network, and a series of workshops to provide women with the tools to succeed. The programming is designed to spark a broader, more transparent dialogue that focuses on current and emerging topics with analysis and depth that has not yet been explored by a dedicated program.

