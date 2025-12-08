WOMEN IN FILM AND REFRAME LAUNCH THE "WHO TO WATCH: 2026 FILM FYC GUIDE" ADVOCATING FOR WOMEN & GENDER DIVERSE CREATIVES THIS AWARDS SEASON

"The numbers speak to a systemic failure," says Kirsten Schaffer, CEO of WIF. "In 2025, women received just 29% of Oscar nominations, while nonbinary and transgender filmmakers were virtually shut out at 0% and 0.4% respectively. Year after year, talented creatives are overlooked, often because their films have smaller marketing budgets. This guide exists to shine a light on excellent work, to increase the visibility of accomplished artists and improve their likelihood of sustainable careers."

To kick off awards season, on December 3, 2025, WIF and ReFrame joined forces for the third time with the Alliance of Women Film Composers and Film Fatales to co-host Changing the Ratio, a cross-disciplinary seasonal networking event celebrating women, trans, and nonbinary filmmakers and their awards-eligible projects. The evening brought together filmmakers and influential industry decision-makers for meaningful conversation and connection, building relationships that could lead to future collaboration.

WHY THIS WORK IS IMPORTANT

Inclusive storytelling ignites change, encourages empathy, sparks dialogue and drives economic prosperity. Yet, the most influential storytelling industry in the world continues to vastly overlook diverse voices essential to realizing that potential. A snapshot based on ReFrame's 2024 Reporting on the Top 100 Films of 2024:

Only 14 directors were women, and only 5 were women of color.

Only 23 screenwriters were women and only 3 were women of color.

Only 3 cinematographers were women and none were women of color.

Gender-balanced productions contribute to economic growth with double the revenue of their counterparts. These films averaged $293 million in revenue at the box office, more than DOUBLE the average $117M for projects that hired mostly men.

For more details, review ReFrame's 2024 Report on Gender & Hiring in Film here .

AMPLIFYING EXCELLENCE AND CAREER LONGEVITY

WIF and Reframe's advocacy work during awards season culminates in a star-studded celebration—the 19th Annual WIF Oscars Nominees Party on March 13, 2026. Since 2007, WIF has championed all women, trans, and nonbinary Oscar nominees across every category, above and below the line, transforming recognition into sustained career momentum. The annual WIF Oscar Nominees Celebration serves as a powerful advocacy engine, amplifying exceptional talent to an audience that generated over 2 billion press impressions last year. By spotlighting these achievements, WIF ensures nominees gain the visibility essential for consistent employment, cementing their professional longevity and reshaping hiring practices across the industry.

In March 2026, ReFrame will release its Report on Gender and Hiring in Film, which since 2018, has been using the ReFrame Domestic Film Stamp criteria to analyze the gender inclusion of US-based narrative feature films. ReFrame's Stamp analysis consists of two steps, to ensure equity in all parts of the production process and examines key roles across the production including writer, director, cast, producers, department heads and the overall makeup of the crew (when available) with additional points awarded for ethnic diversity. View full criteria and apply for the Domestic Film Stamp here .

ABOUT REFRAME

Founded by Sundance Institute and WIF (Women In Film), ReFrame is an initiative that employs a unique strategy: a peer-to-peer approach, in which ReFrame Ambassadors engage with senior industry decision- makers at over 50 partner companies to implement ReFrame systemic change programs. The initiative's goals are to provide research, support, and a practical framework that can be used by Partner companies to mitigate bias during the creative decision-making and hiring process, celebrate successes, and measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry on all levels. ReFrame is made possible by support from Netflix's Creative Equity Fund, IMDbPro, WME and Pivotal Ventures. Learn more at ReFrameProject.org .

ABOUT WIF

Founded in 1973, Women In Film (WIF) has championed gender equity in the screen industries for over 50 years. Through strategic advocacy, career development programs, and industry-leading research, WIF drives meaningful change in the screen industries—building pathways for emerging talent, sustaining careers at every level, and dismantling systemic gender bias. WIF's initiatives have supported thousands of professionals across film, television, and streaming, creating lasting impact both in front of and behind the camera. Membership is open to everyone. Learn more at WIF.org .

Kirsten Schaffer is WIF's Chief Executive Officer and Syrinthia Studer is the President of the Board of Directors. Follow WIF on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X, and YouTube .

SOURCE WIF (Women In FIlm)