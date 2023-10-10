WOMEN IN FRANCHISING NATIONAL APPRECIATION DAY RETURNS FOR ITS SECOND YEAR ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Women-owned franchises up almost 25 percent from last year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more women choose the freedom and independence of owning a franchise business, their success in the industry will be recognized during the second annual Women in Franchising National Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 14. The holiday was established in 2022 by United Franchise Group™ (UFG) to celebrate all women working in the franchising industry, from owners to employees and those behind the scenes.

This year, UFG has partnered with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), the unified voice of more than 14 million women-owned businesses in the United States. UFG is an affiliate sponsor of NAWBO's National Women's Business Conference, October 15-17 in Austin, Texas, and will host an informative and interactive workshop on franchising for attendees.

Their partnership brings the success of women in franchising, whose numbers are growing rapidly, to the forefront. Women own 29 percent of U.S. franchises in 2023, according to Guidant Financial – an increase of almost 25 percent from just last year.

"It's an honor to collaborate with NAWBO on this special observance day, which we created to celebrate and inspire women working in the franchising industry," said Ray Titus, Founder and CEO of United Franchise Group. "Franchising empowers women to succeed independently while giving them all the tools and support they need."

UFG is the global leader for entrepreneurs, offering an international network of resources and expertise to franchise owners in its family of affiliated brands and consultants. Its members have amassed more than four decades of knowledge in the franchise industry.

"We're happy to partner with United Franchise Group and share their organization's franchising expertise with our members," said Jen Earle, CEO of NAWBO. "Women-owned businesses are the fastest-growing segment of the economy, and UFG is working to help more women achieve their dreams through business ownership."

The holiday falls during National Women's Small Business Month, as declared by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Women in Franchising National Appreciation Day celebrates women who chose a career in franchising either as a franchise owner or work for a franchise brand while bringing attention to opportunities for women in this flourishing and exciting industry.

