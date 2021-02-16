Women In Games International Announces Election of New Officers to Board of Directors and Appointment of New Board Members

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women In Games International (WIGI) announced the election of Careen Yapp, Strategic Partnerships at Google Stadia Games & Entertainment, as Chair of its Board of Directors, as well as other officers to the Board. New members were also appointed to the Board of Directors.

WIGI is proud to welcome Jameelah Bealum, Manager, First Party Relations at The Walt Disney Company, Disney Consumer Products Interactive Media to serve as Vice-Chair; Christina Seelye, Founder & CEO at Maximum Games and CEO at Modus Games to serve as Board Secretary; and Megan Clary, Grants Financial Analyst at WGBH Broadcast Media to serve as Board Treasurer.

"We look forward to Careen's leadership as WIGI Board Chair, along with the expertise and experience of our newly elected officers and appointed Board members," said Joanie Kraut, WIGI's Chief Executive Officer. "We've taken a step back in 2020 to redefine our goals and strategy, which included rebuilding our Board of Directors. The WIGI Board of Directors will provide critical guidance for supporting our work toward promoting economic equality and diversity in the video games industry. We have set significant milestones that will have a meaningful and lasting impact for the games industry - and we are excited to move forward."

WIGI also welcomed two additional members to the Board of Directors:

Cara LaForge

Business Operations Lead

Frost Giant Studios, Inc



Alyssa Sweetman

Director of Creator Social Impact

Twitch

Members of WIGI's Board of Directors serve a 2-year term and participate in quarterly meetings that help shape programs, policies, and initiatives. Officers also serve a 2-year term. With the appointment of these new officers and members, WIGI plans to launch a new phase focused on bringing their diverse community together to learn, connect, and promote normalizing women in the games industry.

Women in Games International (WIGI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, California, with a mission to cultivate resources to advance economic equality and diversity in the video games industry. The organization accomplishes this through scholarships, mentorship, skill-building workshops, global networking, and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Learn more about WIGI at www.getwigi.com

