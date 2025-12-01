Women in HVACR and Carrier award $55,000 in scholarships to empower future women in the skilled trades

The organizations celebrate 11 outstanding students while advancing diversity, innovation and leadership in the HVACR industry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, has teamed up with Carrier Global Corporation, a leader in the HVACR industry, to award 11 scholarships to outstanding female students blazing paths in the skilled trades.

Women in HVACR presented $5,000 scholarships to Kristine Berg, Hannah Dearman-So, Ashley Haynes, Sarah Kitchen, Beyonca Mack, Alerry McCarthy, Aya Morgan, Samantha Murphy, Mahek Parvez, Lila Tychsen and Sophia Valenzuela at its recent Bet on Yourself conference in Las Vegas.

The scholarships, presented during the 2025 Women in HVACR Conference in Las Vegas, celebrate the next generation of women advancing in an industry historically underrepresented by female professionals. Each recipient received $5,000 in recognition of her academic excellence, leadership potential and commitment to fostering diversity and innovation in the skilled trades.

Six students received scholarships directly from Women in HVACR, while five additional scholarship awards were presented by Carrier in partnership with the nonprofit organization for a total of $55,000.

"These scholarships represent more than financial assistance; they are an investment in the future of our industry," said Women in HVACR President Kristin Gallup. "Each recipient has shown the drive, talent and vision to lead the future of HVACR, and their contributions will help shape the next generation of innovators in the field."

The 11 recipients are:

Kristine Berg : Berg transitioned into HVAC after a career in maintenance and facilities work. In addition to attending Hennepin Technical College in Minnesota, she's gained hands-on experience in both residential and commercial settings with a goal to give back by mentoring young women in the trades.

: Berg transitioned into HVAC after a career in maintenance and facilities work. In addition to attending Hennepin Technical College in Minnesota, she's gained hands-on experience in both residential and commercial settings with a goal to give back by mentoring young women in the trades. Hannah Dearman-So : A recent graduate of Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, with a degree in general engineering, Dearman-So has launched her career as a mechanical engineer specializing in HVACR and plumbing design.

: A recent graduate of Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, with a degree in general engineering, Dearman-So has launched her career as a mechanical engineer specializing in HVACR and plumbing design. Ashley Haynes : A non-traditional student, Phi Theta Kappa member at Coastal Alabama Community College and mother of five, Haynes is pursuing a career in HVACR to empower women and inspire others that it's never too late to follow their dreams.

: A non-traditional student, Phi Theta Kappa member at Coastal Alabama Community College and mother of five, Haynes is pursuing a career in HVACR to empower women and inspire others that it's never too late to follow their dreams. Sarah Kitchen: Kitchen is an HVACR student driven by a passion for problem-solving and breaking barriers in the skilled trades. Inspired by her daughters, her goal is to earn her HVACR and electrical licenses and one day teach the next generation of female technicians.

Kitchen is an HVACR student driven by a passion for problem-solving and breaking barriers in the skilled trades. Inspired by her daughters, her goal is to earn her HVACR and electrical licenses and one day teach the next generation of female technicians. Beyonca Mack : Inspired by her family's legacy in HVAC, Mack is determined to break barriers and promote energy-efficient practices while creating job opportunities for others. Her ultimate goal is to own her own HVAC company and inspire more women to enter the skilled trades.

: Inspired by her family's legacy in HVAC, Mack is determined to break barriers and promote energy-efficient practices while creating job opportunities for others. Her ultimate goal is to own her own HVAC company and inspire more women to enter the skilled trades. Alerry McCarthy: Raised in Broward County, Florida, McCarthy is studying construction management at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, and is passionate about using HVACR systems to help create affordable, energy-efficient housing for underserved communities.

Raised in Broward County, Florida, McCarthy is studying construction management at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, and is passionate about using HVACR systems to help create affordable, energy-efficient housing for underserved communities. Aya Morgan: From Science Olympiad to HVAC project engineering, Morgan has combined her love for problem-solving with her passion for sustainability. She's interned with Legrand North America and Pacific Rim Mechanical and aspires to lead projects focused on equitable design and sustainable housing.

From Science Olympiad to HVAC project engineering, Morgan has combined her love for problem-solving with her passion for sustainability. She's interned with Legrand North America and Pacific Rim Mechanical and aspires to lead projects focused on equitable design and sustainable housing. Samantha Murphy : After 12 years as a commercial driver, Murphy transitioned into the HVAC industry, drawn by the field's technical and sustainable focus. She is enrolled at Lincoln Tech in Mahwah, New Jersey, and plans to pursue an associate degree.

: After 12 years as a commercial driver, Murphy transitioned into the HVAC industry, drawn by the field's technical and sustainable focus. She is enrolled at Lincoln Tech in Mahwah, New Jersey, and plans to pursue an associate degree. Mahek Parvez : A computer engineering student at Purdue University, Parvez invented "SunHarvested CoolRooms," an electricity-free cooling system that preserves farm produce. Her work has been recognized globally, and she continues to merge sustainability with technology to empower women and improve communities.

: A computer engineering student at Purdue University, Parvez invented "SunHarvested CoolRooms," an electricity-free cooling system that preserves farm produce. Her work has been recognized globally, and she continues to merge sustainability with technology to empower women and improve communities. Lila Tychsen: Inspired by her uncle who runs an HVAC company, Tychsen plans to become a sheet metal fabricator. A hands-on learner, she discovered her passion for fabrication through technical training and home renovation projects with her family.

Inspired by her uncle who runs an HVAC company, Tychsen plans to become a sheet metal fabricator. A hands-on learner, she discovered her passion for fabrication through technical training and home renovation projects with her family. Sophia Valenzuela: An EPA-certified HVAC student and president of Riverside (California) City College's HVACR Student Union, Valenzuela is a first-generation college student passionate about breaking industry norms. She's working toward becoming a commercial service technician and eventually starting her own business.

"By investing in education and mentorship, Women in HVACR and Carrier are helping create pathways for women to excel in technical careers that are essential to the nation's infrastructure and sustainability goals," Gallup said. "By empowering women to lead and innovate within the HVACR industry, we strengthen its foundation and ensure it continues to evolve, adapt and thrive."

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

