Women in HVACR announces key breakout speakers for 2026 annual conference

Expert-led sessions will help HVACR professionals lead through change and accelerate growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, announces Carrie Fraser, Bryce Batts and Michelle Myers as three of its breakout speakers for the 2026 annual conference, Built for Speed.

The three sessions will provide attendees with practical guidance on leading through uncertainty, creating workplaces where women can thrive and managing periods of change without sacrificing personal or professional growth.

Women in HVACR’s annual conference will include breakout speakers Bryce Batts (left), Carrie Fraser (top right) and Michelle Myers (bottom right).

"The Built for Speed conference is designed to help women gain the knowledge, confidence and connections they need to accelerate their careers and strengthen the HVACR industry," said Women in HVACR President Jane Sidebottom. "Carrie, Bryce and Michelle each bring a distinct perspective to challenges women and business leaders face every day. Their sessions will give attendees strategies they can apply long after the conference ends."

Fraser, vice president of marketing at Nexstar Network, will present "Fearless Leadership: Cultivating Courage and Confidence in Decision-Making." Drawing from her experience leading an organizational evolution, Fraser will discuss how leaders can recognize when growth requires transformation.

Batts, a business consultant, certified career coach and co-founder of Career Collective, will lead "Why Women Leave (And How to Build Teams They Stay For)." The session will examine why recruiting more women into HVACR is only part of the workforce solution. Batts will explore how leadership, workplace culture and hiring practices affect whether women remain with an organization and have opportunities to advance.

Myers, the founder and CEO of Pink Callers, will present "Integration in Motion: Leading Through Life's Transitions." Her session will challenge the idea that professional and personal success requires perfect balance. Instead, Myers will demonstrate how women can create alignment during changing seasons of life. She will discuss energy management, delegation and identifying which responsibilities are nonnegotiable.

"These sessions reflect the mission of Women in HVACR," Sidebottom said. "It's about helping women lead boldly while giving organizations the tools to build stronger, more supportive workplaces. Attendees will hear honest experiences, learn proven approaches and see that meaningful growth often begins with the courage to make a change."

The 2026 Built for Speed conference will be held Sept. 27-29 in Indianapolis. For more information or to register, visit womeninhvacr.org/built-for-speed.

For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

SOURCE Women in HVACR