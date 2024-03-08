Women in Leadership at Weintraub Tobin Highlighted on International Women's Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, Weintraub Tobin celebrates four women who have recently moved into prominent leadership positions in the California Law Firm: Jessica Marlow, elected to the Firm's Board of Directors; Jeanne Vance as an ex officio member of the Board of Directors; Tara Sattler as Marketing Shareholder; and Jennel Fernandez as Chief Administrative Officer.

Weintraub Tobin Attorneys and Staff Celebrate International Women's Day

"Jessica, Jeanne, Tara, and Jennel are representative of the talented women that Weintraub is fortunate to have at every level of our Firm," said Managing Shareholder Gary Bradus. "Each of them has built a distinguished career while making time to give back to the Firm with their strategic planning, practice innovation, and mentorship."

Jessica Marlow (Board Member and Shareholder, Entertainment and Digital Media) is a trailblazer in the merger of digital and traditional media and has utilized her unique and relevant experience to benefit her clients, which include brand-name individuals and sophisticated organizations. She has consistently been at the forefront of cutting-edge deals in podcasts, endorsements, gaming, sports, merchandising, touring, publishing, licensing, and everything in between. She works with her talent clients to structure multi-faceted careers and build brands from which they can expand to the ever-widening spectrum of entertainment and media. An established thought leader in all aspects of entertainment, she also assists public companies and institutional firms with the development and execution of strategic initiatives that span numerous entertainment categories, including digital media, branded content, toy and consumer product licensing, and storytelling marketing.

"It's an honor to join the women in leadership at Weintraub Tobin, including those leading practice groups: Lizbeth West, who leads Labor & Employment; Carlena Tapella, who leads Trusts & Estates; and Jo Dale Carothers, who leads Intellectual Property, " said Marlow.

Jeanne Vance (Shareholder, Healthcare and Corporate) focuses her practice on business and regulatory healthcare law. She is a seasoned healthcare transactional attorney for private companies, private equity investors, and other healthcare consolidators. Jeanne provides California healthcare regulatory consultation to her clients, including in the areas of Medicare and Medicaid provider enrollment and survey & certification. She has assisted clients in designing and implementing programs to increase access to behavioral health services, including initial psychiatric hospital facility licensing and securing funding from Medicare and Medicaid programs for various mental health providers. Jeanne is the Chair of the Regulation, Accreditation & Payment Practice Group of the American Health Law Association and previously served as the PG's Vice Chair and Founding Chair of its Accreditation, Certification, and Enrollment Affinity Group.

"I look forward to joining the leadership at Weintraub in this wonderful class of rising women and contributing to the strategic growth of a Firm that supports and mirrors the diverse community it serves," said Vance.

Tara Sattler (Shareholder, Entertainment and Digital Media) advises groundbreaking talent on a broad spectrum of unique projects across various media, encompassing feature films, unscripted projects, sports, multi-media, audio/podcasts, and animation. In recent years, her clients have included Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy award winners. Tara recently completed a term on Weintraub's Board as an ex-officio member and has spearheaded an initiative for associates, including training, mentorship, leadership access, and culture-building.

"An exciting aspect of marketing is that as we articulate Weintraub's unique strengths to the business communities we serve, we are also a vital part of conveying that message to brilliant lawyers looking for the right place to build their careers. Our Firm has impressive diversity that we seek to grow by raising awareness of the opportunities we offer," said Sattler.

Jennel Fernandez (Chief Administrative Officer) works with attorneys and staff at Weintraub to manage day-to-day business operations and support the leadership priorities of the Firm's Board of Directors. She has been with Weintraub's administrative team for twelve years, most recently as Director of Human Resources.

"Women hold many of Weintraub's top administrative leadership positions and the women in our professional staff are integral to the success of the law firm," said Fernandez. "International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of these women, acknowledge the progress we have made, and reinforce the goals we set for the future."

About Weintraub | Tobin

With locations across California, Weintraub Tobin is an innovative provider of sophisticated legal services to dynamic businesses and business owners, as well as to non-profits and individuals with litigation and business needs. For more information on the Firm, visit www.weintraub.com.

SOURCE Weintraub Tobin