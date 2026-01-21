Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD) expands Nordic footprint with launch of WiLD Finland

WiLD strengthens Nordic collaboration across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HELSINKI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD), the Nordic non-profit network dedicated to advancing women into senior leadership positions in life sciences, today announces the launch of WiLD Finland. WiLD's expansion further strengthens its ambition to contribute to a more inclusive and competitive Nordic life sciences ecosystem by supporting and empowering women in life sciences.

Marking a significant milestone in WiLD's continued Nordic expansion, the launch of WiLD Finland builds on the network's established presence in Denmark and Norway, and its close collaboration with its Swedish sister organization, VILDA (Leading Women in Life Science, Sweden). Together, these organizations form a growing Nordic network focused on strengthening diversity, leadership and cross-border collaboration within the life sciences sector.

The official launch will take place on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, at an invitation-only leadership event hosted by Innovestor and The Embassy of Denmark in Helsinki, Finland. The launch event will bring together senior female leaders from across Finland's life sciences ecosystem to introduce WiLD's mission, peer groups, and mentoring activities, demonstrating how a Nordic network can support leadership development and systemic change.

H.E. Jakob Nymann-Lindegren, Danish Ambassador to Finland, said: "Strong Nordic cooperation is essential to building competitive and sustainable life sciences ecosystems. Initiatives such as WiLD play a significant role in strengthening cross-border collaboration while promoting greater diversity in leadership. I am pleased to host the launch of WiLD Finland at the Embassy and to support an initiative that brings together senior female leaders from across Denmark and Finland."

The event will feature presentations by Dr. Lene Gerlach, Founder and Chair of WiLD Denmark, and Dr. Milla Koistinaho, Adjunct Professor in Neurobiology and Founding Partner at Innovestor Life Science, who will assume the role of Chair of WiLD Finland.

Dr. Milla Koistinaho, upcoming Chair of WiLD Finland, commented: "Finland has a strong and international competitive life sciences ecosystem, yet women remain underrepresented in senior leadership roles. WiLD Finland has been established to address this gap by creating a trusted, high-level network where women leaders can connect, share experiences, and support one another across sectors and borders. I am proud to introduce WiLD to Finland and bolster the strong Nordic collaboration already in place."

Dr. Lene Gerlach, Founder and Chair of WiLD Denmark, remarked: "From the beginning, WiLD was founded with a Nordic ambition. Today, with active organizations in Denmark and Norway, close collaboration with VILDA in Sweden, and now the launch of WiLD Finland, we are building a strong, science-centric Nordic network for women in life sciences. By collaborating across countries, we can increase visibility of female role models, share best practices, and accelerate progress toward more diverse leadership in our sector."

WiLD has established itself as a leading network across the Nordics through mentoring programs, peer-to-peer groups, networking events, and joint Nordic initiatives, including cross-border panels, surveys, and collaborations addressing shared leadership challenges across the region.

About Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD)

Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD) is a non-profit organization founded in Denmark, focused on increasing diversity in senior leadership positions across the life sciences for the benefit of society.

WiLD works to unfold the full talent potential of women in life sciences by increasing the visibility of female role models and by fostering professional knowledge sharing, mentoring, and strong networks. WiLD is part of a growing Nordic collaboration, with active organizations in Denmark, Norway and Finland, and close partnership with VILDA (Leading Women in Life Science, Sweden).

The organization is backed by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Lundbeck Foundation. For more information, please visit www.womeninlifescience.dk

SOURCE Women in Life Science Denmark (WiLD)