Women in Motorsports NA’s Women with Drive III – Driven by Mobil 1 Partners with Gainbridge® to Celebrate Women’s Sports Icons

Sold Out WWD III Keynote and Group Panel Discussions to Be Livestreamed Courtesy of Gainbridge®

AVONDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) Women with Drive III Summit – Driven by Mobil 1 (WWD III) continues to pick up momentum and partners as the November 7-8 date draws near. The "Accelerate Together" themed event is hosted by Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and is now sold out.

One of the WWD III sponsors, Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, recently announced the launch of "Parity Week by Gainbridge®", a celebration of three pioneers in women's sports centered around three flagship events the week of November 6-12, hosted by Billie Jean King, Annika Sorenstam and our very own Lyn St. James, respectively.

The namesake for "Parity Week" is Gainbridge's sister company Parity, a brand sponsorship platform committed to closing the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports and holds a like-minded mission to WIMNA. During Parity Week, 180 women athletes will be competing for nearly $13 million in total prize money.

As part of its sponsorship with WIMNA and the WWD III Summit, Gainbridge® will sponsor a livestream of all keynote and group panel discussions to help expand the reach of these professional business leaders in the motorsports and sporting communities presenting at the Summit. The free livestream will be available via womeninmotorsportsna.com/live.

"We are very proud to have Gainbridge as a sponsor for the Women with Drive III Summit – Driven by Mobil 1," said WIMNA Executive Director/WWD III Co-Chair Cindy Sisson. "Being at the summit will be impactful for all who can attend but having a livestream to our event for those who cannot join the sold-out event, adds real value to the summit."

"Supporting WIMNA and the Women with Drive III Summit aligns with our corporate mission to use the platforms of sports and education to impact our communities," said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation, Group 1001. "Our goal in creating Parity Week was to highlight the platform women's sports provides, and we believe that providing the Summit livestream to a global audience will only help expand the reach of the message in the motorsports community."

"I'm honored to have my name aligned with Billie Jean King and Annika Sorenstam as a woman pioneer in my sport," said WIMNA Co-Founder /WWD III Co-Chair Lyn St. James. "We are grateful to have our WWD III Summit be part of 'Parity Week by Gainbridge' and to allow more people globally to learn how we support women in motorsport at WIMNA via a livestream."

For the full schedule and to learn more about Women with Drive III – Driven by Mobil 1, please visit: http://www.womenwithdrivesummit.com

For more about WIMNA, visit: https://womeninmotorsportsna.com/

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA)

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professional women and men devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines. Founded as a 501c3 in April 2022, WIMNA is quickly establishing its positive impact on motorsports, supporting and creating resources that enable women drivers, technicians, engineers, operations staff, business-related, media, and more to thrive in the industry. Best known for its Women with Drive Summit held each year, WIMNA also provides resources, mentorship, coaching, career connections, and more. Learn more at womeninmotorsportsna.com.

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Parity

Minority-founded in 2020, Parity's mission is to close the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports. By developing high-impact collaborations between brands, professional women athletes and their fans, Parity has proudly put millions in the pockets of women athletes, attracting dozens of brands – from Microsoft to Morgan Stanley – to the movement in the process. The platform offers connections to more than 850 women athletes from 70+ sports, including well over 200 Olympians and Paralympians. For more information on how to tap into the rapidly rising influence and popularity of women athletes, visit http://paritynow.co or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Threads.

