Women in Motorsports North America Announces Second Year of SHEro Award Recognizing Women Making Significant Contributions to Motorsports

PHOENIX, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) and Jostens, the official award provider of NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA and numerous motorsports awards, announces the second year of the unique SHEro Award and recognition program today. The SHEro Award provides a means to highlight and celebrate an outstanding woman who has demonstrated unique effort and results contributing to advancing motorsports. The award also provides a means to inspire the next generation of females entering the sport.

To nominate a SHEro recipient team member, track management, industry professional, etc., complete the application and purchase the SHEro trophy from Jostens at: https://womeninmotorsportsna.com/shero/. The profits from each trophy are donated to WIMNA.

Each person/organization submitting a nomination receives an engraved award to present to their SHEro for $175. All nominations received before October 31, 2024, are automatically entered to win the National WIMNA SHEro Award, which will be presented at the Women with Drive IV Summit driven by Mobil 1 in Indianapolis in December 2024. The national winner of this prestigious award will receive complimentary admission to the summit including paid flight and hotel expenses, along with the opportunity to speak about their experiences and highlight their efforts for which they are recognized.

2023 saw thirteen women nominated with Abigail Hempy, Powertrain Engineer at NASCAR Research & Development Center, winning the national award.

"We enjoy working with Jostens so much on this award and are very excited to see who the nominees will be this year," said WIMNA Executive Director, Cindy Sisson. "The stories and details of the women nominated are always so intriguing and inspirational."

"Jostens is thrilled to have year two of the program. Recognition is at our core, and it is so satisfying when these women receive the recognition they so deserve," added Curt Bruns, Vice-President of Jostens Racing Division.

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA)

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professional women and men devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines. Founded as a 501c3 in April 2022, WIMNA is quickly establishing its positive impact on motorsports, supporting, and creating resources that enable women drivers, technicians, engineers, operations staff, business-related, media, and more to thrive in the industry. Best known for its Women with Drive Summit held each year, WIMNA also provides resources, mentorship, coaching, career connections, and more. Learn more at: www.womeninmotorsportsna.com and follow WIMNA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.

About Jostens

Since 1897 when jewelry repairperson Otto Josten started helping high school students preserve the memory of their most important moments, Jostens has been at the forefront of celebrating life's milestone moments. From a preschooler's graduation cap to a high school student's class ring and yearbook, to an Indy 500 winner's championship ring, Jostens for all the moments that matter.

