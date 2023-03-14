Women in Motorsports North America Announces Women with Drive III - Driven by Mobil 1

The third annual event is to take place November 7 & 8, 2023 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

Registration is Now Open

AVONDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to supporting and enhancing opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsport, Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) proudly announced today the third annual Women with Drive – Driven by Mobil 1 (WWD III). The two-day conference will take place November 7 & 8, 2023 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona following the final NASCAR Series race of the season.

Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) announced the third annual Women with Drive – Driven by Mobil 1 (WWD III). The two-day conference will take place November 7 & 8, 2023 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona following the final NASCAR Series race of the season.

WWD III will bring together the most successful and influential people to celebrate and continue the momentum created by the first Women with Drive Summit in Nashville, TN, and Women with Drive II – Driven by Mobil 1, held in Concord, NC, which was a sold-out industry summit. Through the years, each event has doubled in size and has quickly become a must-attend event for those in motorsports committed to improvement and advancing opportunities in both inclusion and diversity. Attendees include industry executives, drivers, team members, OEMs, sponsors, race track representatives and anyone working in the sport or wanting to learn more.

"Mobil 1 is thrilled to once again partner with Women in Motorsports North America and continue supporting the Summit as we strongly believe equity and inclusion in the industry are paramount to the success of motorsports," said Michelle Hassinger, North American OEM Marketing Manager on behalf of Mobil 1 – the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand. "We look forward to continuing the conversation to make motorsport more inclusive, creating new opportunities for women in the industry, and playing a role in positively growing the sport."

To further inspire future generation of women in motorsport, Lyn St. James, a former race car driver and 2020 inductee of the Sebring Hall of Fame, was recently announced the first-female Grand Marshal of SuperSebring weekend, which is currently taking place in Sebring, Fla. In addition to a successful and pioneering driving career, which includes her first professional victory at Sebring in 1990, St. James is a life-long advocate for career opportunities for women in the sport and continues to mentor women and guide them into motorsports careers at all levels, including leadership positions and as drivers. She is also the co-founder of Women in Motorsports North America, with Beth Paretta, founder, owner, and team principal of Paretta Autosport – the first majority women's team in history to run the Indianapolis 500.

"Phoenix Raceway is excited to host the Women with Drive III – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit this year in Avondale. As we host the final race of the 2023 NASCAR Series season, we anticipate many industry leaders will stay in the area to attend this powerful event," said Latasha Causey – Track President of Phoenix Raceway. "We are thrilled to offer 'The Barn Brewed by Busch Light' as the venue for this important two-day event."

"While the overwhelming success of the first two Women with Drive – Driven by Mobil 1 events have been great, we still have a lot to discuss, digest and develop," said Co-Chair Beth Paretta. "By creating an atmosphere where industry leaders and those seeking to develop careers in motorsports are together, we hope to cultivate relationships that will benefit everyone. The Women with Drive III – Driven by Mobil 1 event offers a unique networking opportunity to develop those relationships that, we hope, will lead to greater opportunities for women and other diverse communities in motorsports," said Co-Chair Lyn St. James.

"If the amount of corporate support we received in 2022 at the Women with Drive II – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit is any indication, this event, and everything it stands for, is top-of-mind for so many companies in the sport," said WWD III Co-Chair Cindy Sisson. "We couldn't produce this high-end event without the support of those companies who believe in our mission. We anticipate corporate support and event attendance to be higher than ever in 2023 – which proves that this gathering is important to all parties involved."

To learn more, please visit http://www.womenwithdrivesummit.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Burns

[email protected]

770-329-7134

SOURCE Women in Motorsports North America