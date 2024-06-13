The fourth annual event will take place December 9-11, 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center to kick off PRI Show Week

Mobil 1 to return as Presenting Sponsor.

Special events include "Breakfast at the Brickyard," "Tour of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Race Shops," and "Luncheon at the Westin."

Registration is Now Open

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After three highly successful Summits in Nashville, Charlotte, and Phoenix, Women in Motorsports North America announced today that the fourth annual Women with Drive Summit—Driven by Mobil 1 (WWD IV) will take place December 9-11, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN, to kick off PRI Show week.

Women in Motorsports North America Announces Women with Drive IV Summit – Driven by Mobil 1 The Women With Drive III - Driven by Mobil 1 Summit was a huge hit in Phoenix

Motorsports industry representatives will gather to celebrate the "wins" over the past year, introduce new people to consider pursuing a career in motorsports, and discuss the issues, challenges, and barriers within the industry. Stellar keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions have been designed to help facilitate, educate, and encourage attendees to forge ahead in the motorsports space. Attendees are open to industry executives, drivers, team members, OEMs, sponsors, racetrack representatives, and anyone interested in career opportunities. This year, the Summit has added driver workshops to address essential skills off the track that will help develop their overall career.

New initiatives for WWD IV include "Breakfast at the Brickyard," hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway to officially kick off the Summit on Tuesday morning, and a limited-capacity tour on Monday afternoon of the Speedway, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Andretti Global, and Ganassi Racing shops.

A luncheon will be held at the Westin Indianapolis on Wednesday with a to-be-announced keynote. Luncheon tickets for those not attending the Summit will go on sale at a future date.

"Mobil 1 is thrilled to once again join WIMNA to continue supporting the Summit," said Michelle Hassinger, OEM Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil, manufacturer of Mobil 1 – the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand. "Mobil 1 continues its commitment to nurturing female talent within the industry, both on and off the track. By supporting initiatives like the Summit, Mobil 1 not only contributes to the advancement of diversity in motorsports but also recognizes the value of diverse perspectives and skills in driving innovation and success."

"We couldn't be more excited about having WIMNA at PRI. This is a highly valued partnership; they bring a welcomed voice to the industry, and it is truly a breath of fresh air. The WIMNA team is doing tremendous work educating and creating opportunities of continued growth and prosperity for the industry that we all love and advocate for," said Michael Good, President of PRI.

"We are excited to bring our fourth Women with Drive – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit to Indianapolis," said Cindy Sisson, Executive Director for Women in Motorsports North America. "Not only is Indy the perfect host city for events, but many of our sponsors and attendees hail from the area and are great advocates for our Summit. We are also thrilled to partner with PRI on this event. Having a partner like PRI will no doubt enhance our event's reach and impact, especially with the excitement surrounding their industry-wide tradeshow. Our attendees are in for an empowering and enlightening experience."

SCHEDULE

Monday, December 9

1:00 – 6:00 pm – Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Shop Tours (Limited to first 50 signups)

1:00 – 6:00 pm – Pre-Registration at the Westin Indianapolis

Tuesday, December 10

9:00 – 11:00 am – Breakfast at the Brickyard

1:00 – 6:00 pm – Keynotes, Panelists, Breakouts and Networking Opportunities at the Indiana Convention Center

Wednesday, December 11

9:00 am – 5:45 pm – Keynotes, Panelists, Breakouts, Networking Opportunities at the Indiana Convention Center

12:15 – 1:45 pm – Luncheon at the Westin Indianapolis

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Performance Racing Industry

Performance Racing Industry fuels the passion for motorsports by building, promoting, and protecting the worldwide racing community. PRI supports the interests of racers, enthusiasts, builders, tracks, sanctioning bodies and businesses through legislative action and advocacy, its monthly business magazine Performance Racing Industry, and the world's premier auto racing trade show, the PRI Trade Show. PRI also supports businesses by providing market research, education and best practices in motorsports business and racing technology. For more information, visit PerformanceRacing.com.

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA)

WIMNA is a US 501(c)3 charitable organization founded by motorsports icons Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta. WIMNA is a community of motorsports professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, ensuring our sport's continued strength and successful future. More information is available at https://womeninmotorsportsna.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cindy Sisson

Executive Director

Women in Motorsports North America

704.906.9507

[email protected]

SOURCE Women in Motorsports NA