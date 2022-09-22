Women In Motorsports North America's Sold Out Women With Drive II - Driven by Mobil 1™ Summit Boasts Stellar Line-up of Guest Speakers

CONCORD, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 industry leaders are slated to appear at the Women with Drive Summit II - Driven by Mobil 1, October 5-6, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway. The sold-out event will feature renowned speakers such as 7-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR President Steve Phelps, and IMSA President John Doonan among others, as they present stories of challenges, successes, best practices, and strategies for achieving diversity and equity for women in motorsports.

Topics such as "Cross Over Skills", "How Do You Do It All", "Sustainability", "Emerging Markets", "The Educational Pipeline" and the "Global Impact of Women in Motorsports" are just a few of the subjects to be discussed. Featured speakers will take a deep dive into their respective careers and share what they've learned and what advice they can give to encourage more dynamic inclusivity in the field of motorsport.

In addition to speaking at the Summit, Johnson is the featured guest on the WIMNA Wednesday Series "5 Questions With…" on the organization's website: 5 Questions with Jimmie Johnson - Women in Motorsports North America.

An example of the impressive line-up of industry leaders scheduled to speak at this second annual event include:

Lisa Boggs, Director of Motorsports, Bridgestone/Firestone

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Co-owner, JR Motorsports

Jill Gregory, General Manager, Sonoma Raceway

Linda Lindquist-Bishop, world champion sailor and bridge builder, President, Courageous Thinking

Mike Mooney, motivational speaker, Chief Shift Officer, Mooney Consulting Group

Connie Nyholm, President, Virginia International Raceway

Beth Paretta, President, Paretta Autosport

Victoria Thomas, Co-owner, Kelly-Moss Racing

Krystal Wrigley, Chief Fuels Technology Engineer, ExxonMobil

Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations, LA Clippers

Co-hosting the event are Sports Broadcaster Amanda Busick, WIMNA Co-Founder Lyn St. James, and GSEvents President Cindy Sisson. Charlotte Motor Speedway CEO Marcus Smith will welcome and open the sold-out event.

For more detailed information click on this link: Women with Drive II - Driven by Mobil 1— GSEvents.

The goal of the WIMNA is to mentor, support and encourage more women to pursue careers in motorsport; educate about the sport and the types of careers available; communicate how the motorsports industry can better reach, encourage and attract more women to roles; and inspire and advocate for the creation of more inclusive programs. Additionally, WIMNA is a 501(c)3 public charity and supports scholarships, mentorship programs and internships for women.

For more news and details, please visit www. WomenInMotorsportsNA.com

ABOUT WOMEN IN MOTORSPORTS N.A.

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsport by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, thereby ensuring the continued strength and successful future of our sport.

