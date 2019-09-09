Women in NECA Battle Electrical Contractor Labor Shortage

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is battling the industry's critical skilled workforce shortage through new support for women's careers—offering steady jobs without the college debt.

Presenting the latest opportunities for women in electrical contracting and top industry issues, the Women in NECA + Future Leaders Roundtable on Monday, Sept. 16 will meet from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas during the 2019 NECA Convention & Trade Show.

"The opportunities you will have are endless," said WIN Task Force member Angie Hart, Vice President, Rosendin Electric, San Jose, California. "I also love hearing my children tell their friends, 'My mom built that!,'" said Hart, whose company recently sponsored its first construction summer camp for girls in Austin, Texas.

As women make up just 9% of the construction industry's workforce, the WIN Roundtable will cover the electrical contracting industry's latest opportunities—from five-year paid electrician apprenticeships delivering steady careers to executive leadership roles including more women-owned electrical contracting firms, the skilled workforce shortage, recruiting and retaining, diversity and inclusion.

"The industry offers steady, well-paying careers without the college debt," said WIN Task Force Chair Jennifer Woods, chief financial officer, United Electric Co., Marietta, Georgia.

"Working with the WIN Task Force has given me the opportunity to understand the members' issues in developing diversity within their companies," said Tracy L. Harness, chapter manager, Northwest Line Constructors Chapter, NECA, Portland, Oregon. "There's so much to learn from each other and support everyone in the industry," she said.

In addition to Hart, Woods and Harness, the 2019 WIN Task Force members also include Seaen Kosmides, CEO, OlympiaTech, Plymouth, Minnesota, a woman-owned business.

NECA 2019 is open to all electrical professionals, including nonmembers. For free trade show admission, go to Attendee Registration and use code 19EXH.

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. For more information, go to www.necanet.org.

