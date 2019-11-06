Women in Retail Leadership Circle Unveils Comprehensive Rebrand

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC), an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands, today announced a brand refresh. The comprehensive rebrand includes a new logo and redesigned website to better serve, and ultimately grow, its membership.

WIRLC Co-Founders Jennifer DiPasquale and Melissa Campanelli launched the brand in 2014 to address an issue plaguing the industry: while there were a lot of women working in the retail space, the number of females in the C-suite was actually dwindling. The inaugural Women in Retail Leadership Summit proved there was a need in the market, and thus WIRLC was born.

Since its inception, WIRLC membership and its flagship event, Women in Retail Leadership Summit, have more than tripled in size. The seventh annual Women in Retail Leadership Summit will take place on April 27-29, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, and will host 400-plus attendees. The community continues to expand rapidly.

WIRLC's brand refresh includes a new logo and updated color palette to better reflect the needs of its community. The redesigned website features a clean, more user-friendly interface, which was developed with the help of WIRLC member feedback.

"We're so excited to unveil our updated website," says Melissa Campanelli, co-founder and editorial content director of WIRLC. "Visitors to the site will notice an easy-to-use interface with a more modern look and color palette. Furthermore, the site features informative content based on our unique blend of retail strategy, leadership insights, and executive professional development. There's exclusive content for WIRLC members, such as coverage of the Summit and other brand events; a discussion forum to share and extract insights from our community of leaders; proprietary research reports; and more!"

Exclusive members-only content adds immeasurable value to WIRLC membership. Members are able to easily connect with fellow women executives via the site's improved forums and direct messaging features, access content from invite-only WIRLC events, and get advice from seasoned executive career coaches.

"We're incredibly excited to grow the robust Women in Retail community through our newly enhanced website, womeninretail.com," adds Jennifer DiPasquale, president and co-founder, WIRLC. "In this ever-changing retail landscape, the most powerful and enduring brands are built from the heart. Our foundation is strong because it's built with one mission in mind — to champion women upward in their companies and support their professional and personal development. We do this by offering them a powerhouse community of retailers and brands to connect with along the way. Our enhanced website will allow us to better connect our community of female executive leaders."

WIRLC's updated site was designed with the needs of non-members in mind as well. Visitors to the site can access an executive job board, a curated industry event calendar, and a collection of public content — including podcast episodes featuring interviews with the industry's elite.

"We believe the site is a true representation of what WIRLC is as an organization, and we hope you love it as much as we do," Campanelli says.

Explore the new site and learn more about WIRLC membership by visiting womeninretail.com. For more information about the Women in Retail Leadership Summit, visit womeinretailsummit.com.

About Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC)/NAPCO Media

Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) is an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. Our mission is to foster leadership development for our members by providing an unparalleled mix of events, content and elite connections. Our community is comprised of successful, motivated and passionate women from the entire retail and brand ecosystem who have a strong belief that investing in themselves and in other women is good business. Focused on both business strategy and executive professional development, WIRLC offers women leaders the opportunity to network, discuss industry issues, and learn how to become better leaders. To learn more, visit womeninretail.com.

NAPCO Media

NAPCO Media, Women in Retail Leadership Circle's parent company, has been a leading information source in the markets it serves since 1958. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content. Our mission is to build community between our audience and our clients. Visit Napco.com.

Contact: Julia Rice, jrice@napco.com, 215-238-5393

SOURCE Women in Retail Leadership Circle

