Women in Sales Everywhere Launches with Global Focus

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Women in Sales Everywhere (WISE) launched a new name and website to better align with their global growth. The community-centric initiative, previously simply named "Women in Sales," is dedicated to developing the next generation of female sales leaders while also providing businesses a solution to build an inclusive and engaged employee base.

The WISE international community has grown over 250% in the last 12 months, and currently has more than 20 corporate sponsors, including SalesLoft, WeWork, AdRoll, Zuora, Segment and DataDog.

"When we hosted our first New York panel in 2017, we had no idea we'd be here today," said Alexandra Adamson, Executive Director of WISE. "Over the last two years, we've brought together thousands of professionals who all share our mission of developing the next generation of female sales leaders."

Gartner data shows women represent four of 10 entry level sales employees, three in 10 first and mid-level management roles, and two in 10 department head or general manager roles. WISE will continue its mission to develop tomorrow's female sales leaders by hosting panels, executive dinners and mentorship roundtables globally.

"You can't be what you can't see, and we mean it when we say 'Everywhere.' We want to cultivate community engagement and bring this content to sellers around the world," added Adamson.

WISE currently hosts events in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, London and Toronto, with plans for events in Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Austin, Dublin and Amsterdam in 2020.

About Women in Sales Everywhere

WISE, a division of CloserIQ , is dedicated to developing the next generation of female sales leaders. We host leadership events globally to provide up-and-coming female leaders a safe forum to share knowledge, find mentors, and inspire them to take control of their careers. For more information: womeninsaleseverywhere.com

About CloserIQ

CloserIQ helps the world's most innovative companies build modern sales organizations. Recommended by institutional investors and 450+ employers globally, CloserIQ offers a holistic talent solution for building engaged, diverse and high performing b2b revenue functions. For more information: CloserIQ.com

