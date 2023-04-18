Women in Tech Global Conference 2023: Changing the Face of Tech Leadership

1000+ C-Level Executives at Chief in Tech Summit

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WomenTech Network proudly presents the Women in Tech Global Conference 2023, scheduled for May 9-12th. This ground-breaking event will assemble industry leaders from companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and more, aiming to transform tech leadership.

The conference's highlight is the Chief in Tech Summit on May 9th, hosting over 1000 C-Level executives, providing exclusive insights into the latest trends, strategies, and innovations shaping the tech industry.

Women in Tech Global Conference 2023 Cover

Some of the notable speakers include:

Anu Bharadwaj, President, Atlassian

Deb Cupp, President North America, Microsoft

Fiona Tan, CTO, Wayfair

Jae Sook Evans, Global CIO, Oracle

Julie Durham, CTO, UnitedHealth Group

Kate Prouty, SVP/CIO, Akamai Technologies

Penelope Prett, CIO/CDAO, Accenture

The conference will focus on key topics such as diversity and inclusion, leadership and digital transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and career growth strategies, as well as cutting-edge technologies including AI and Automation, Edge Computing, 5G and Advanced Wireless Technologies, IoT, VR & AR, and Sustainability Tech.

Anna Radulovski, WomenTech Network Founder and CEO, stated, "The Women in Tech Global Conference offers a unique platform to learn from industry leaders. With a record number of C-level speakers and tech leaders, we focus on inclusivity, equity, and sustainability. We aim to inspire and empower attendees to impact their careers and the world."

In addition to the Chief in Tech Summit, the event will host virtual summits like the Key Tech Summit, Career Growth Summit, and Women in Tech Global ESG Impact Summit. In-person events will be held in various cities worldwide, including the Chief in Tech Executive Dinner in New York and Women in Tech networking events in London, Toronto as well as Barcelona, Lisbon, and Madrid.

The conference will provide participants access to industry heavyweights through inspiring live keynotes, engaging panels, technical workshops, a career expo, and face-to-face networking sessions. Attendees can expect to gain actionable advice, practical experience, expand their network, and grow their tech careers.

The Women in Tech Global Conference is supported by a wide range of sponsors and partners, including government organizations like the FBI, NIST and NRO; companies such as GE Healthcare, EPAM, Celonis, Tata Communications, Toptal, PepsiCo, Mercedes-Benz AG, and Celonis; and non-profit organizations like UN Volunteers, Space Foundation, and Code for America. In total, over 200 organizations are backing this monumental event.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with the most influential women in technology, learn from their experiences, and advance your own career in the process.

For more information and tickets see:

https://www.womentech.net/women-tech-conference

For media accreditation, please see:

https://www.womentech.net/women-tech-conference/media-accreditation

About WomenTech Network:

WomenTech Network, the global community for women in tech, represents 172 countries with over 8,000 Global Ambassadors and 70,000 members. Reaching 3.5 million people, the network empowers women through leadership development, professional growth, networking, and mentorship programs.

Contact:

Anna Radulovski

CEO & Founder

WomenTech Network

[email protected]

+1 650-603-0080

SOURCE WomenTech Network