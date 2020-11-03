Women in Technology Announces The Coca-Cola Company as Title Sponsor for 2020 WIT Awards Gala

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Technology's (WIT) annual Women of the Year Awards celebrates female visionaries of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), groundbreakers in business and remarkable leaders who make a difference in their workplace and community.

WIT is proud to have as our 2020 Women of the Year Awards Title Sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company. "At The Coca-Cola Company, we believe our workforce must be representative of the communities in which we live and work. That's why we are focused on building a talent pipeline that is diverse, both in gender and race as well as thought. We know, to achieve this workforce balance, one must be intentional with our actions in seeking, developing and advancing talent and I'm personally very excited to drive this agenda," said Neeraj Tolmare, Global CIO.

The Women of the Year Awards in STEAM gathers top Georgia companies at the forefront of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) industries to recognize and announce the Woman of the Year – women who demonstrate leadership and vision in business and who make a difference in our community. Additionally, one special WIT Girl will be recognized as the Girl of the Year for her exemplary achievement and dedication to STEAM education and for the first time, WIT will be awarding Campus Student of the Year.

The 2020 Women of the Year Awards in STEAM will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 starting with a VIP Virtual Reception from 6:00pm - 6:45pm and WIT Awards program from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase online, visit:

https://bit.ly/2020WOTYSponsorship . Available sponsorship opportunities include:

Gold Sponsor: $10,000; Silver Sponsor: $6,500; Bronze Sponsor: $3,000

Individual Tickets, Group tickets and VIP Reception Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase online, visit:

https://bit.ly/2020WITWOTY . Individual tickets: $50; Group of 10 are available at $450 and $1,500

for group of ten attendees that would like VIP access, visit:

https://bit.ly/WOTY2020Registration

For questions about event sponsorship, contact Penny Collins at [email protected] or by phone at 470-264-1782. More information about WIT Awards can be found at

www.mywit.org

SOURCE Women in Technology (WIT)