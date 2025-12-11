Women in Technology Statistics: A Study by Digital Silk

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an agency focused on growing brands online, has published a new article examining current data on women's participation in technology, including workforce representation, leadership presence and STEM education enrollment. The article, titled Women in Technology Statistics: Key Data on Representation and Progress, provides an overview of publicly reported trends shaping the tech sector.

Organizations across the country continue to review workforce composition to help understand how talent distribution may influence innovation and long-term digital growth. According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), women make up approximately 26% of computing roles in the United States, reflecting gradual movement in some technical fields while other areas see slower shifts (NCWIT, 2024).

Insights Covered in the Article

The blog compiles data from publicly available studies and offers a neutral overview of:

• Employment distribution across STEM and computing roles

• Leadership representation trends and ongoing disparities

• Educational program enrollment patterns in STEM-related degrees

• Shifts in workplace expectations and talent pipeline forecasts

Industry Context

A 2024 report from McKinsey found that women in technical roles cite career advancement pathways and representation as influential factors when considering long-term growth within organizations (McKinsey Women in the Workplace Report). The article references these insights to provide context for companies assessing their hiring, retention and team structure planning efforts.

Statement on the Release

"Analyzing publicly available data may support more informed decision-making for teams seeking to understand representation trends in the technology sector," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our goal with this article is to compile key statistics in one place to help readers explore how the landscape is evolving."

