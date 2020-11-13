Women in Technology (WIT) Announces Winners of the 2020 Women of the Year Awards in STEAM
Winners announced for the annual event celebrating girls and women in STEAM
Nov 13, 2020, 15:00 ET
ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) announced the winners of its' WIT Awards Virtual Gala held last night, Thursday, November 12th.
WIT Awards celebrate women in STEAM who live in the state of Georgia for their accomplishments as leaders in business, visionaries, and women who make a difference in their communities. Additionally, one special middle or high school girl is recognized as the Girl of the Year and for the first time, WIT awarded a college woman with the Campus Student of the Year Award.
One winner from each of the following categories was selected and announced at this virtual event:
WIT Woman of the Year in Science Winner:
Gladys Delancey-Bolding
Scientist, Biologue Laboratorium
WIT Woman of the Year in Technology Winner:
Venessa Harrison
President of AT&T Georgia
WIT Woman of the Year in Engineering Winner:
Paula Garcia Todd
Global Strategic Manager, DuPont
WIT Woman of the Year Arts Winner:
Candice Alger
Supervising Producer/Professor of Practice Virtual
Georgia State University
WIT Woman of the Year Mathematics Winner:
Shalini Joshi
Executive Director of IT, NCR
WIT Woman of the Year STEAM Education Winner:
Sonal Dekhane
Interim Dean, School of Science & Technology
Georgia Gwinnett College
Woman to Watch in STEAM Winner:
Maranie Brown
Senior Digital Program Manager
You Are Here (YAH) Agency
Build Her Up Winner:
Clint Bailey
Managing Partner, HUNTER Technical Resources
WIT Girl of the Year Winner:
Bavisha Rajesh
Denmark High School - Dual Enrollment Student GSU
Campus Student of the Year Winner:
Michelle Melton
Clayton State University
The Girl of the Year, Bavisha Rajesh, will be receiving a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Cox and State Farm, along with a laptop sponsored by Dell Technologies.
WIT announced a new scholarship this year for the Campus Student of the Year, sponsored by ACS and Cox. Michelle Melton, will receive a $10,000 scholarship along with a laptop sponsored by Dell Technologies.
For more information about the Women in Technology in STEAM Award winners, https://mywit.org/events/women-in-technology-awards/ or contact Penny Collins, at [email protected] or by phone at 470-264-1782.
SOURCE Women in Technology (WIT)