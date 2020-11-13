Women in Technology (WIT) Announces Winners of the 2020 Women of the Year Awards in STEAM

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Technology (WIT) announced the winners of its' WIT Awards Virtual Gala held last night, Thursday, November 12th.

WIT Awards celebrate women in STEAM who live in the state of Georgia for their accomplishments as leaders in business, visionaries, and women who make a difference in their communities. Additionally, one special middle or high school girl is recognized as the Girl of the Year and for the first time, WIT awarded a college woman with the Campus Student of the Year Award.

One winner from each of the following categories was selected and announced at this virtual event:

WIT Woman of the Year in Science Winner:

Gladys Delancey-Bolding

Scientist, Biologue Laboratorium

WIT Woman of the Year in Technology Winner:

Venessa Harrison

President of AT&T Georgia

WIT Woman of the Year in Engineering Winner:

Paula Garcia Todd

Global Strategic Manager, DuPont

WIT Woman of the Year Arts Winner:

Candice Alger

Supervising Producer/Professor of Practice Virtual

Georgia State University

WIT Woman of the Year Mathematics Winner:

Shalini Joshi

Executive Director of IT, NCR

WIT Woman of the Year STEAM Education Winner:

Sonal Dekhane

Interim Dean, School of Science & Technology

Georgia Gwinnett College

Woman to Watch in STEAM Winner:

Maranie Brown

Senior Digital Program Manager

You Are Here (YAH) Agency

Build Her Up Winner:

Clint Bailey

Managing Partner, HUNTER Technical Resources

WIT Girl of the Year Winner:

Bavisha Rajesh

Denmark High School - Dual Enrollment Student GSU

Campus Student of the Year Winner:

Michelle Melton

Clayton State University

The Girl of the Year, Bavisha Rajesh, will be receiving a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Cox and State Farm, along with a laptop sponsored by Dell Technologies.

WIT announced a new scholarship this year for the Campus Student of the Year, sponsored by ACS and Cox. Michelle Melton, will receive a $10,000 scholarship along with a laptop sponsored by Dell Technologies.

For more information about the Women in Technology in STEAM Award winners, https://mywit.org/events/women-in-technology-awards/ or contact Penny Collins, at [email protected] or by phone at 470-264-1782.

SOURCE Women in Technology (WIT)

