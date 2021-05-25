Women in Travel Thrive Announces New Strategic Partnerships, Second Day of Impact Featuring Top Names in Travel
May 25, 2021, 08:37 ET
MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Travel Thrive has joined forces with Highgate, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Vindow, ALICE, AAHOA, the HSMAI Foundation and WINit by GBTA to curb COVID-related career regression among women in the travel industry. With the support of each of these leading global organizations, the growing nonprofit organization is pleased to announce its second Day of Impact will be held virtually June 8-11, 2021. The event will once again offer free mentorship, professional development and access to valuable career opportunities and resources.
"We are thrilled to announce these new strategic partnerships ahead of our second Day of Impact," said Women in Travel Thrive Founder and Chair Silvia B. Camarota. "We are inspired to see these leading organizations commit to creating a more equitable tourism sector. Our second Day of Impact will celebrate these efforts while providing actionable insights allies to increase women's representation in travel leadership."
Day of Impact 2.0 will build on three key themes: Learn, Allyship and Development. Each session features engaging conversations with some of the travel industry's top leaders, including:
- Jagruti Panwala, AAHOA
- Alexander Shashou, ALICE
- Ilia Kostov, Amadeus
- William (Chip) Rogers, American Hotel & Lodging Association
- Michael Dominguez, Associated Luxury Hotels International
- Mercedes Blanco, BCV, a RateGain Company
- Carrie Fabris, CareerFrame
- Natalie J. Castillo, CBRE
- Heather Jacobs, Delaware North
- Colleen Coulter, Facebook
- Emily Goldfischer, hertelier
- Ankur Randev, Highgate
- Carolyne Jordan, Hilton
- Claudia Infante, Margaritaville
- Lani Kane-Hanan, Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Richard Valt, Mews
- Alexander Alt, Oracle
- Kristie Goshow, Preferred Hotels
- James Bishop, Sr. Siteminder
- Noreen Henry, Sojern
- Juanjo Rodriguez, The Hotels Network
- Clio Knowles, Virgin Hotels
- Raul Leal, Virgin Hotels
ABOUT WOMEN IN TRAVEL THRIVE
Women in Travel Thrive is an initiative founded by women in the travel industry, offering professional development, mentorship and other resources to reduce COVID-19 career regression. The Women in Travel Thrive community empowers women to succeed in an environment where meaningful relationships can be created and nurtured, and where women can find the resources needed to increase representation at the highest levels of travel industry leadership. To learn more, please visit www.womenintravelthrive.com.
Media Contact:
Megan Paquin
Poston Communications
(404) 875-3400
[email protected]
SOURCE Women in Travel Thrive
Share this article