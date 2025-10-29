Women In Trucking Association Names 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), announced today the recipients of the 2025 "Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation." The magazine created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT's mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry, according to Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT.

2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.

The list is comprised of a diverse range of company types in the trucking marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. These companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 9-12 in Dallas, Texas. International Motors, formerly Navistar, is the sponsor of this year's program.

"Earning a place on this distinguished list requires companies to embody the values and actions that define true commitment to attracting, retaining and engaging more skilled, qualified women as a core business strategy," said Everett. "The qualification process to this list is rigorous: First, each nomination is carefully reviewed to ensure it meets a minimum threshold of qualifications, and then industry professionals cast their votes to determine the final honorees. Now in its eighth year, this recognition program generated more than 21,000 votes, underscoring the depth of engagement and industry-wide support to advancing women in the trucking industry.

Companies generating the largest number of votes are named to the "Elite 30" of the 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation. They are ArcBest, Averitt, Bennett Family of Companies, C.H. Robinson, Centerline Drivers, Daimler Truck North America, Dot Transportation, Inc., Estes Express Lines, FedEx, International, Kenworth Truck Company, Koch Companies, Landstar, Old Dominion Freight Line, PACCAR Engine Company, PACCAR Inc., PACCAR Leasing Company, PACCAR Parts, Peach State Truck Centers, Penske Transportation Solutions, Peterbilt Motors Company, Quality Carriers, Inc., Roehl Transport, Inc., RXO, Ryder System, Inc., Schneider, Suburban Propane, L.P., UPS, WM and XPO, Inc.

Companies named to the overall 2025 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation list are 4Refuel, Aim Transportation Solutions, Air Products, America's Service Line LLC, Ancora Training, Arrive Logistics, Aurora Parts, Bay and Bay Transportation, Bob's Discount Furniture, Boyle Transportation, Bridgestone Americas, BRW, Cargomatic, Inc., Carter Express, Inc., Certified Express, Inc., CJ Logistics America, Clean Harbors, ContainerPort Group, Conversion Interactive Agency, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., Cummins Inc., Day & Ross, Del Ray Express, Dupré Logistics, Dynacraft, a PACCAR Company, Echo Global Logistics, Epes Transport System LLC, Erb Transport Limited, Excargo Services Inc., Fleetworthy, Fontaine Fifth Wheel – a Marmon | Berkshire Hathaway Company, F|Staff, Garner Trucking, Inc., Giltner Logistics, GLT Logistics, Halvor Lines Inc., Interstate Billing Service, ISAAC Instruments, J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc., JX Truck Center, Leonard's Express, LGT Transport, Marathon Petroleum Company, Marten Transport, May Trucking Company, Mckinney Trailers, McLeod Software, MOTOR Information Systems, New West Truck Centres, Orica, Palmer Trucks Inc, PepsiCo North America, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Inc., Reliance Partners, S-2international LLC, Savage, Southeastern Freight Lines, Southwest International Trucks, Spot Freight, Inc., Standard Logistics, Sun State International, Sunset Transportation, SWTO, LLC, TA Dedicated, The Evans Network of Companies, The Musket Transport Ltd., The Pete Store, Total Transportation of MS, LLC, TRAC Intermodal, TRAFFIX, Trane Technologies, Transflo, Trimac Transportation, Tri-National, Inc., Trinity Logistics, Truckstop, Tucker Freight Lines, U.S. Xpress, USAL, Vanguard Truck Centers, Venture Logistics, Volvo Group North America, Werner Enterprises and YMX Logistics.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. (WIT) champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver's seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org, email [email protected] or call 888-464-9482.

