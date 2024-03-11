Women In Trucking Association Names Lynne Hansen of PLM Fleet a 2024 Top Woman in Transportation

NEWARK, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet is pleased to announce that Lynne Ann Hansen, National Account Sales Executive, has been named a 2024 Top Woman to Watch in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The editorial staff selected Hansen as one of 75 women for her significant career accomplishments.

"We are deeply honored that the Women In Trucking Association has named Lynne Ann Hansen as a Top Woman to Watch," said Keith Shipp, President and CEO. "Lynne is a driven and talented sales and marketing champion who builds long-term client relationships. She has a distinct ability to successfully design and manage commercial portfolios that create unique solutions for our customers. We are immensely grateful to have her on our team."

"This year's list is comprised of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry," said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. "We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the impressive career achievements of Lynne Ann Hansen."

Along with Hansen, those recognized on the 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, technology innovators and private fleets. For the past 8 years, Women In Trucking Association has recognized the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry.

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women in Trucking Association, Inc. is a non-profit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17% of its members are men who support the mission. Visit www.womenintrucking.org.

