Women in Trucking Recognizes Penske as a Top Company for Women to Work

"It's an honor to be included on a list that recognizes companies for being a place where women feel they can thrive," said Jennifer Sockel, executive vice president-talent and enterprise services at Penske Transportation Solutions. "This recognition validates the work we've done and continue to do to make certain that Penske is a great place to work for all, no matter their gender."

Penske was selected for its diverse and inclusive environment that encourages women throughout the organization. An example is Penske's Women in the Field initiative, which brings women from across the company's field operations together to provide development programs, networking, and mentorship opportunities with the goal of capitalizing on participants' potential and enhancing their performance.

Penske also supports its female associates through community service initiatives, charitable giving and the Penske Women's Network.

The winning companies were recognized at WIT's Accelerate! Conference & Expo during a special awards program and are featured in the upcoming cover story of Redefining the Road magazine.

